Hawaiʻi’s only coal-fired power plant receives final shipment of coal

Hawaiʻi’s only coal-fired power plant received its final shipment of coal on Wednesday. “The Flying Tiger” cargo ship arrived at port in Kalaeloa Barbers Point Harbor around noon.

A Hawaiʻi State Energy Office spokesperson said the ship was carrying what will be the last delivery of coal for the AES Hawaiʻi power plant, the largest single source of electricity on Oʻahu.

It’s set to end operations in September after three decades of use.

The state plans to replace the plant’s power generation with 100% renewable energy, but supply chain issues and other delays have hindered progress.

Gov. David Ige told HPR that the final coal shipment represents “a huge step forward in Hawaiʻi’s transition to clean energy.”

“Renewable energy projects to replace coal are coming online with more on the way. Even as we face challenges in making this transition, it’s the right move for our communities and our planet," he said in a statement.