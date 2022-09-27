Filmmaker, author pay homage to this slow creature quickly disappearing

Hawaiʻi used to be home to hundreds and hundreds of unique endemic snail species. Scientists estimate that almost two-thirds of those species are now gone, and conservationists are racing to save the rest.

The Conversation spoke with Chris A. Johns, director of the recent documentary "Kāhuli," and Thom van Dooren, philosopher and author of the new book "A World in a Shell," about their work bringing the story of Hawaiʻi’s snails, called kāhuli, to the forefront.

If you like snails, Bishop Museum is planning the first-ever Kāhuli Festival on Oct. 15.

