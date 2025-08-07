These tools can help you root out fire-prone plants in your yard

Dry, unmanaged vegetation fueled the blaze that destroyed Lahaina in 2023.

Since then, electric utilities, state officials and land managers have been working to remove hazardous vegetation from private and government lands.

Residents have a role to play in minimizing fire risk as well. The Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization encourages people to reduce wildfire hazards in their yards.

That starts with creating a barrier around your home. HWMO and its partners recommend only using nonflammable materials like gravel or well-hydrated plants within 5 feet of the exterior of your house.

They also advise trimming back any tree limbs that touch the walls or roof of your house.

It may be wise to remove some specific species of shrubs and grasses. While any dry vegetation can be flammable, some plants are particularly fire-prone.

Researchers at the University of Hawaiʻi have created a screening tool to assess the fire risk of more than 360 introduced plant species.

Common species like paperbark tea tree, lantana, and dwarf bamboo are all considered high-risk.

Aloe vera, prickly pear, and oleander are low-risk.

Native plants can be a great choice if you're looking to reduce fire hazards in your yard. Since they are adapted to Hawaiʻi's landscape, they may require less watering to stay hydrated, which is key to lowering a plant's fire risk.

Plant Pono is an online platform that offers guidance on planting drought-tolerant species. They highlight native and canoe plants, as well as low-impact introduced species.

If combing through Plant Pono's database of more than 2,000 species feels overwhelming, start with this curated list of low-maintenance, fire-resistant plants and trees.