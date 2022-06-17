Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Father and son reflect on their relationship after a harrowing shark attack off Maui

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published June 16, 2022 at 3:48 PM HST
Daniel Sullivan.jpg
Courtesy Daniel Sullivan
/
Daniel and Tristan Sullivan

Father’s Day is Sunday, and among those planning to mark the day is the Sullivan family on Maui. Daniel Sullivan is a photographer and author of several photography books, including the forthcoming "Maui: Mauka to Makai" — slated for release later this year.

While collecting photos for his new book last year, Sullivan and his then-15-year-old son Tristan were attacked by a shark while kayaking off the Valley Isle. They survived, but how did the encounter affect their relationship? The Conversation sat down with the father-son duo to revisit the event.

Daniel Sullivan 2.PNG
Courtesy Department of Land and Natural Resources
/

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 16, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags

The Conversation animalsMauiliteratureDepartment of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR)
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Related Content