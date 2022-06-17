Father and son reflect on their relationship after a harrowing shark attack off Maui

Father’s Day is Sunday, and among those planning to mark the day is the Sullivan family on Maui. Daniel Sullivan is a photographer and author of several photography books, including the forthcoming "Maui: Mauka to Makai" — slated for release later this year.

While collecting photos for his new book last year, Sullivan and his then-15-year-old son Tristan were attacked by a shark while kayaking off the Valley Isle. They survived, but how did the encounter affect their relationship? The Conversation sat down with the father-son duo to revisit the event.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 16, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.