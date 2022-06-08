This book rediscovers Hawaiʻi through Mark Twain’s eyes

Humorist and novelist Mark Twain is best known for his adventures in middle America, as told through the characters of Huckleberry Finn and Tom Sawyer. So when he set foot in Hawaiʻi, what was he struck by? Well, the book we are highlighting today is “Mark Twain’s Hawaii: A Humorous Romp through History."

It’s based on his letters home, and on accounts from those who knew him. Maui author John Richard Stephens developed an obsession with the American author and discovered another dimension of the islands while researching the book. Speaking to The Conversation, Stephens shared the journey Twain took him on.

