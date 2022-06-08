Donate
The Conversation

This book rediscovers Hawaiʻi through Mark Twain’s eyes

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 8, 2022 at 4:11 PM HST
Mark Twain’s Hawaii: A Humorous Romp through History
TwoDot Books/Rowman & Littlefield Publishing Group
/
"Mark Twain’s Hawaii: A Humorous Romp through History"

Humorist and novelist Mark Twain is best known for his adventures in middle America, as told through the characters of Huckleberry Finn and Tom Sawyer. So when he set foot in Hawaiʻi, what was he struck by? Well, the book we are highlighting today is “Mark Twain’s Hawaii: A Humorous Romp through History."

It’s based on his letters home, and on accounts from those who knew him. Maui author John Richard Stephens developed an obsession with the American author and discovered another dimension of the islands while researching the book. Speaking to The Conversation, Stephens shared the journey Twain took him on.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 8, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags

The Conversation historyliterature
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
