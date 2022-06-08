The Conversation: Being mindful ocean stewards; Exploring Hawaiʻi through Mark Twain
- Kahi Pacarro, co-founder of Sustainable Coastlines Hawaiʻi and director of Parley Hawaiʻi, cares for the ocean every day | Free courses at Parley Ocean School| Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Blaze Lovell covers the record-setting number of candidates vying for votes in Hawaiʻi's primary election| Full Story
- HPR's Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi reports on Kamehameha School's new preschool. Windward Oʻahu's Kikiwelawela campus is expanding capacity to meet rising demand
- Political analyst Neal Milner highlights Pew Research Center data about lessons learned during the pandemic, including helping students who fell behind with virtual learning | Full Story
- Maui author John Richard Stephens developed an obsession with humorist and novelist Mark Twain while researching his "then-and-now" guidebook "Mark Twain's Hawaii" | Full Story