The Conversation: U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda on shutdown; Fed. workers' pay
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda meets with Hawaiʻi's air traffic controllers, who are working without pay during the shutdown
- Randy Perreira, executive director of the Hawaii Government Employees Association, responds to comments from the Trump administration that federal workers may not receive back pay once the government reopens
- Archeologist Tim Scheffler discusses a mysterious "pictogram" he came across in a cave on Hawaiʻi Island
- University of Hawaiʻi football players Billy Gowers and Kansei Matsuzawa talk about their conventional paths to the field | Full Story