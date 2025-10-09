© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Israel-Hamas peace deal; Genetic study in American Samoa

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderLillian Tsang
Published October 9, 2025 at 11:39 AM HST
A barber cuts the hair of a customer as they watch the news on television following the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan to pause the fighting, in Jerusalem, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025.
Mahmoud Illean
/
AP
A barber cuts the hair of a customer as they watch the news on television following the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan to pause the fighting, in Jerusalem, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

The Conversation Public HealthScience
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
