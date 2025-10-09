'This idea of aloha, she lived it': Reflecting on Jane Goodall's legacy

The world lost a giant earlier this month. Longtime primatologist and conservationist Jane Goodall died on Oct. 1 at the age of 91.

She was on her U.S. speaking tour, part of a tireless outreach schedule she maintained for decades.

Tommy Martino/AP / FR171769 AP Goodall looks on and smiles before speaking at the University of Montana President's Lecture Series on the UM campus in Missoula, Mont., on June 26, 2022. (Tommy Martino/AP)

Goodall regularly spent 300 days out of the year traveling the world with her message of hope and possibility. She was known for saying, “What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make."

Ecologist Shawn Lum was raised in Honolulu and now lives in Singapore. He appears regularly on HPR-2's Classical Pacific, hosted by his sister, Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba.

Shawn Lum volunteers and serves on the board of the Jane Goodall Institute Singapore, and he's been a speaker alongside Goodall for events hosted by the institute. The institute's mission is to nurture the next generation of "Jane Goodalls" by empowering and inspiring people to take action.

Lum said his team of volunteers promotes coexistence with local primate species through community education and programs like "Monkey Guarding" to manage human-wildlife conflict.

HPR spoke with him about Goodall's legacy, not just in the world of science, but also in conservation and peace.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 9, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.