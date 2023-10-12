© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Digital streaming is down for HPR-1. We are investigating the problem. Tune in the old fashioned way — find your frequency here.

Kaimuki High teacher and coach shares his family's experience in Israel

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 12, 2023 at 5:02 PM HST
FILE - An Israeli firefighter kneels to compose himself after he and his colleagues extinguished cars set on fire by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, Israel, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Matti Gorodenchik is a special education teacher and football coach at Kaimuki High School. While at a game Saturday, he was getting texts about the attack on Israel — where he is from and where his family still lives.

He was distraught not knowing if his loved ones were dead or alive as Hamas terrorists closed in. It was a life-or-death situation in real-time from across the globe for his best friend and his sister.

When The Conversation reached him Thursday morning, he recalled the agonizing time on the field as two people close to him shared texts about how close they came to becoming casualties.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 12, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education.
