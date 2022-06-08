Improving the health of our oceans and beaches for World Oceans Day

At least 14 million tons of plastic end up in the ocean annually, and plastic makes up 80% of all marine debris, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. To mark World Oceans Day on Wednesday, The Conversation spoke with a local expert on plastic pollution, beach cleanups and more.

Some say the answer to our plastic problem is the Parley AIR Strategy, an acronym that stands for "Avoid. Intercept. Redesign." Kahi Pacarro, director of Parley Hawai'i, sat down with The Conversation to talk about the organization's work.

Click here for free ocean courses available through Parley Ocean School.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 8, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.