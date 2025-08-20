Hōkūleʻa bids farewell to Bora Bora, steers toward the Cook Islands

Hōkūleʻa and the safety vessel Hikianalia bid farewell to Bora Bora this week, concluding their approximately six-week stay in French Polynesia, or Māʻohi Nui.

The crew is now embarking on a journey to Rarotonga in the Cook Islands as part of the Moananuiākea voyage, which is the Polynesian sailing canoe's 15th major voyage in its first 50 years.

The canoes spent about a week in Bora Bora, an island located northwest of Tahiti. Bora Bora means "firstborn" in the Tahitian language, and legend says it was the first island in all creation.

Kaʻiulani Murphy, a veteran navigator with more than 30 years of experience, said it was the first time for a lot of crew members to connect with the Bora Bora community.

"It was very special," she said.

Murphy said that Tua Pittman, one of the two pwo master navigators from the Cook Islands, has family ties to Bora Bora.

Michael Wilson / Polynesian Voyaging Society Crew members visited Tumu Iti, a sacred stone symbolizing the beginning of the earth and representing the spirit of the god Taaroa.

Bora Bora residents have shown crew members their island's sacred sites, such as their Tumu Iti, a stone that symbolizes the beginning of Earth and represents the spirit of the god Taaroa.

They also visited a turtle sanctuary near the Bora Bora Westin Hotel. More than 750 turtles have been rescued in the last 25 years.

"I think everyone on our crew learned a lot from that community, how they take care of their special places, and what we can learn from them and take home," Murphy said.

There were delays in the canoes departing from Bora Bora due to the weather. Strong winds prompted the crew to relocate Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia to a different dock in Bora Bora.

Murphy said she expects the canoes to arrive in Rarotonga in the next four to five days. So far, she said, they've been covering good ground.

Despite her years of sailing experience, Murphy said she's always learning.

"The lessons are endless," she said.

