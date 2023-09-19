Moananuiākea

Hōkūleʻa and her crew are sending their thoughts and prayers from Canada to the ʻohana waʻa on Maui. The Maui voyaging community lost their oldest double-hulled canoe, Moʻolele, to the Lāhainā wildfires. The group's other voyaging canoe was evacuated safely to Molokaʻi, but the canoe house and some of the crew members' homes have also been lost to the flames. HPR's Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi has this story.

