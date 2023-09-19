Moananuiākea

-
Hōkūleʻa and her crew arrived in California Tuesday morning after an overnight sail down from Oregon. Heavy winds are forecasted over the next couple of days, which may keep the canoe docked in port until the weather clears up. HPR’s Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi has this story.
-
Hōkūleʻa and her crew were welcomed by the people of Port Townsend, Washington Tuesday afternoon after an eight-hour sail up the Puget Sound from Tacoma. The crew is now making its way down the coast. Listen to this story from HPR's Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi.
-
More than 2,000 people gathered along Seattle’s waterfront over the weekend to welcome Hōkūleʻa and her crew. The canoe sailed into Elliott Bay and was escorted by several traditional Suquamish and Muckleshoot canoes, as well as dozens of Hawaiian outrigger paddling canoes. HPR's Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi has more.
-
Hōkūleʻa and her crew were in Vancouver, British Columbia when the devastating wildfires swept through Lāhainā. Hōkūleʻa's voyage to the Pacific Northwest has been a success, but the Lāhainā wildfire is making PVS rethink its sail plan.
-
Hōkūleʻa and her crew are sending their thoughts and prayers from Canada to the ʻohana waʻa on Maui. The Maui voyaging community lost their oldest double-hulled canoe, Moʻolele, to the Lāhainā wildfires. The group's other voyaging canoe was evacuated safely to Molokaʻi, but the canoe house and some of the crew members' homes have also been lost to the flames. HPR's Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi has this story.
-
Hōkūleʻa is returning to U.S. waters with Seattle as the final destination for the leg five of the Moananuiakea Voyage. Captain Moani Heimuli led the crew from southeastern Alaska to Vancouver, Canada.
-
Hōkūleʻa and her crew have arrived in Alert Bay, British Columbia after crossing the open ocean between mainland B.C. and Vancouver Island. The crew encountered some rainy weather along the way, and arrived soaking wet to the oldest community on Vancouver Island. HPR’s Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi has more.
-
Hōkūleʻa and her crew are playing catch-up as they make their way down the coast of British Columbia. A thick blanket of fog in Prince Rupert delayed the crew’s voyage by a couple of days. Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi reports.
-
Hōkūleʻa and her crew are making their way through the busy Inside Passage, a coastal route running from the Alaskan Panhandle through British Columbia to the Pacific Northwest. A fresh set of crewmembers have flown into Prince Rupert Island, B.C. to guide Hōkūleʻa along this rugged Canadian coastline.
-
Hōkūleʻa and her crew have spent the last month visiting Indigenous communities throughout the Alaskan Panhandle. The crew finally made their way across the Canadian border Tuesday, landing safely in Old Massett, the ancestral homeland of the Indigenous Haida people. HPR’s Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi reports.