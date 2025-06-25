Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia voyaging canoes reconnect cultural ties through the currents

After departing Hilo more than two weeks ago, the Polynesian voyaging canoes Hōkūle‘a and Hikianalia arrived at Taputapuātea, an island of Ra‘iātea in French Polynesia, on Tuesday.

This is part of the canoes' Moananuiākea voyage, a three-year journey across the Pacific to connect with the ancestral roots of wayfinding and other Pacific Islanders who share cultural ties.

Over the weekend, crew members on Hōkūle‘a sighted lights on the horizon. That's a good thing since it means they're nearing land for the first time.

Archie Kalepa is captaining the safety vessel Hikianalia to Tahiti. He said the canoes would check in twice a day.

“The morning and evening reports between the two canoes are very cheerful,” Kalepa said. “It's very encouraging, and you can tell by the sound of everyone's voices on Hōkūle‘a that they're in good spirits.”

Hōkūle‘a's maiden voyage to French Polynesia nearly half a century ago created a relationship between the canoe and Tahiti. Hōkūle‘a and Hikianalia are anticipated to arrive at Tahiti's capital, Papeete, on Saturday.

This year, crew members and master navigators celebrated Hōkūle‘a's 50th anniversary.

1 of 5 — Mayor Thomas Moutame of Taputapuātea Mayor Thomas Moutame of Taputapuātea welcomed crew members on Tuesday morning. Jonathan "Sav" Salvador / Polynesian Voyaging Society 2 of 5 — Hokulea Taputapuatea 062425 Crew members were welcomed with a celebration by the people Taputapuātea, an island of Ra‘iātea in French Polynesia. Jonathan "Sav" Salvador / Polynesian Voyaging Society 3 of 5 — Taputapuātea Hōkūle‘a Community members of Taputapuātea put on a celebration for crew members. Jonathan "Sav" Salvador / Polynesian Voyaging Society 4 of 5 — Taputapuatea Hokulea 062425 Hula dancers greet crew members after a two-week voyage from Hilo to Taputapuātea. Jonathan "Sav" Salvador / Polynesian Voyaging Society 5 of 5 — Nainoa Thompson Hokulea Taputapuātea Nainoa Thompson (center), pwo navigator and CEO of the nonprofit Polynesian Voyaging Society, at a celebration in Taputapuātea. Jonathan "Sav" Salvador / Polynesian Voyaging Society

Kalepa said this voyage is a way to reconnect with communities in Tahiti.

“We get to see our cousins, and that's the beautiful part about Tahiti,” he said. “Those are the families that we lost for thousands of years and now to be reconnected with them since 1976 and every voyage thereafter, is going to be a warm and beautiful welcome on the shores of Tahiti.”

It’s Kalepa's second time captaining a voyage. The first was when he sailed from the Galapagos to Rapa Nui in 2017.

“That duty of learning while leading is not easy at times, but it's very humbling,” he said. “When you walk away from it, it just makes you that much better and that much more clear about if you fall into a leadership role, such as a captain.”

Kalepa said he struggled internally and tried to adapt to Hōkūleʻa's sister canoe, Hikianalia.

"I love Hōkūleʻa because it's so traditional," he said. “It’s not as complicated from an operational standpoint than Hikianalia.”

From the sails to operational equipment, Hikianalia is supposed to be the support canoe ensuring Hōkūleʻa makes it to its destination. Crew members are trained and prepared in case of emergency, especially if someone falls overboard.

But Kalepa underscored that Hikianalia is a classroom setting, watching Hōkūleʻa's every move.

Hikianalia has modern navigation instruments on board. However, Kalepa said crew members choose not to use it to honor traditional wayfinding techniques by using the stars, currents and birds.

“Right now, I’m a student,” he said. “I’m a student of a teacher, and more teachers than one, let alone the crew."

Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia are expected to be in French Polynesia for roughly a month.