© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hōkūleʻa crew looks forward to extra training and public engagement at home in Hawai’i

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published November 29, 2023 at 12:39 PM HST
Noah Paoa
/
PVS

Hōkūleʻa is preparing for her departure from Long Beach, California, on Friday after more than five months on the Moananuiākea Voyage.

The details for the double-hulled canoe’s arrival in Honolulu next Wednesday are still being worked out, but the Polynesian Voyaging Society does plan to invite the public.

Hōkūle’a crew members arrived in San Diego Tuesday night to be reunited with the double-hulled canoe, which has been docked at the Maritime Museum of San Diego since mid-November.

Local News
Crewmembers prep Hōkūleʻa for departure back to Hawaiʻi in time for the holidays
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

Hōkūleʻa Captain and Master Navigator Bruce Blankenfeld said the plan is to escort vessel Kolea to tow Hōkūle’a up to Long Beach.

"Wednesday night we're gonna depart here to arrive Thursday afternoon in Long Beach. And then Friday morning, we'll take the uh take Hōkūle’a out and unload her onto a Matson vessel, the Mahimahi, to sail to Hawaiʻi," Blankenfeld said.

The Polynesian Voyaging Society announced back in September that Hōkūle’a would be putting a pause on its four-year Moananuiakea Voyage.

"It was a decision that was made by leadership at PVS, I think it was a good decision. It was based on uncertain risks, I think the risk became unacceptable in the weather, you know, the weather systems," Blankenfeld said.

Crews work on opening up the sails while cruising the coast of California to their final destination before the canoe is shipped back to Hawaiʻi.
Local News
Hōkūleʻa celebrates 5 months at sea before putting the Moananuiākea Voyage to rest
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

"We turned that into an opportunity, you know, take the crew home, get it home safely and then start doing some training to prepare for the rest of the voyage."

There are no set dates yet for resuming the Moananuiākea Voyage, but Blankenfeld said Hōkūle’a will remain home at least until June.

"We’ll be able to do the Pacific Arts Festival. That'll be coming up next June," he said. "If we had continued down south and then across the South Pacific, we wouldn't be able to be a part of that."

Hōkūle’a and her crew are expected to arrive in Honolulu on Dec. 6. The details of the arrival ceremony will be announced once they’re set.

Take a look at HPR's past coverage of Hōkūleʻa:

Tracking Hōkūleʻa: Special coverage of the Moananuiākea Voyage

Tags
Local News MoananuiākeaHōkūleʻaPolynesian Voyaging Society
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Related Stories