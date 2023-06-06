Tracking Hōkūleʻa: Special coverage of the Moananuiākea Voyage
After five years of planning and preparation, Hōkūleʻa set off for a four-year voyage around the Pacific in June 2023.
About 400 crew members will join in the journey to 36 countries around the Pacific. The Moananuiākea Voyage will also take part in a global education campaign to help navigate the Earth toward a more sustainable future.
The planned route includes the U.S. West Coast, Mexico, parts of South America, Polynesia, New Zealand or Aotearoa, Micronesia, Japan and more.
HPR's coverage of Hōkūleʻa as reporters interview crew members and track their progress through the Pacific.
The latest from Hōkūle‘a
Hōkūleʻa and her crew are playing catch-up as they make their way down the coast of British Columbia. A thick blanket of fog in Prince Rupert delayed the crew’s voyage by a couple of days. Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi reports.
Hōkūleʻa and her crew are making their way through the busy Inside Passage, a coastal route running from the Alaskan Panhandle through British Columbia to the Pacific Northwest. A fresh set of crewmembers have flown into Prince Rupert Island, B.C. to guide Hōkūleʻa along this rugged Canadian coastline.
Hōkūleʻa and her crew have spent the last month visiting Indigenous communities throughout the Alaskan Panhandle. The crew finally made their way across the Canadian border Tuesday, landing safely in Old Massett, the ancestral homeland of the Indigenous Haida people. HPR’s Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi reports.
After nearly three weeks in the Alaskan panhandle, Hōkūleʻa is making her way toward the Canadian border with a fresh set of crew members. Koʻolaupoko native Kaʻiwi Hamakua-Makue is one of a dozen Hōkūleʻa crew members who flew into Ketchikan, Alaska over the weekend to take up this next leg of the Moananuiākea Voyage.
As Hōkūleʻa sails around the Pacific, a Molokaʻi member of the canoe's original crew reflects on the 47th anniversary of their voyage. On July 4, 1976, Penny Martin and her fellow crewmembers set sail from Tahiti, bringing the canoe back home to Hawaiʻi. HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol talked with her.
Hōkūleʻa has spent the first 200 miles of the Moananuiākea Voyage surrounded by rain forests and snow capped mountains. Crew members had been preparing for the powerful currents of a winding 22-mile stretch known as Wrangell Narrows. HPR's Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi reports.
As voyaging canoe Hōkūleʻa launches its circumnavigation voyage of the Pacific, the State of Hawaiʻi was praised with a national award for its license plate depicting the iconic canoe. The Polynesian Voyaging Society’s license plate was designed by Molokaʻi artist Todd Yamashita. HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol has more.
