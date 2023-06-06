Tracking Hōkūleʻa: Special coverage of the Moananuiākea Voyage

After five years of planning and preparation, Hōkūleʻa set off for a four-year voyage around the Pacific in June 2023.

About 400 crew members will join in the journey to 36 countries around the Pacific. The Moananuiākea Voyage will also take part in a global education campaign to help navigate the Earth toward a more sustainable future.

The planned route includes the U.S. West Coast, Mexico, parts of South America, Polynesia, New Zealand or Aotearoa, Micronesia, Japan and more.

Stay tuned for HPR's coverage of Hōkūleʻa as reporters interview crew members and track their progress through the Pacific.