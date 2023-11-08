Hōkūleʻa celebrates 5 months at sea before putting the Moananuiākea Voyage to rest

This week, Hōkūleʻa and her crew have wrapped up their stay in Dana Point, California, after sailing in on Saturday from Newport Beach.

The Polynesian Voyaging Society announced in August that Hōkūleʻa would be returning home in late December due to the devastating West Maui wildfires.

San Diego is Hōkūleʻa’s final stop on the California leg of the Moananuiākea Voyage before being shipped back to Hawaiʻi.

Courtesy of Polynesian Voyaging Society Hōkūle‘a and her crew sailed into Dana Point Saturday from Newport Beach, California.

Hōkūle’a Apprentice Navigator Jonah Apo said it was a smooth six-hour sail.

"And right now, we’re sitting dockside at the Ocean Institute. We have a nice cliffside mountain wrapping around the canoe and harbor so it’s quite the view down here," Apo described.

He said the sail provided a perfect opportunity for some onboard training.

"We ended up making it down to Dana Point earlier than we needed to be there. So we were lucky enough to tack out toward the horizon and tack back in so the crew got a lot of good training," Apo said.

"Especially because this is a pretty young crew so anytime we can open up the sails and get going is a blast."

Hōkūle‘a and her crew were greeted by the same Indigenous community that hosted them in Newport Beach.

"Dana Point is also still Acjachemen territory. So were lucky enough to be welcomed in by friends we met already. And then out inside the breakwater dozens and dozens of outrigger canoes welcome us in and a massive crowd on the dockside here," Apo said.

They had Tahitian drums going and different hula halau and Māori singers all performing for us at our arrival ceremony.

November marks five months of the Moananuiākea Voyage, which launched in Juneau earlier this summer.

"I was lucky enough to do a leg in Alaska and a leg in Canada and now here in California, and just hearing stories from people who’ve met Hōkūle’a before or read stories about Hōkūle’a years or decades ago," Apo said.

"Seeing the magic that this canoe brings really makes this voyage special for us."

Hōkūle‘a and her crew are headed to San Diego on Wednesday, where they will remain through next week.

