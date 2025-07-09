'It's the return of family': Hōkūleʻa rejoins its Tahitian wayfinding community

Arriving on the shores of Tahiti felt like home for Lehua Kamalu. After her first long voyage to the Polynesian island in 2014, she still remembers the warm welcome from the Tahitian community and the connection they've built.

Now, 11 years later, Kamalu thought she would be prepared, but she was overwhelmed with joy from the cultural celebration.

“I don't know if you’re ever fully prepared for the welcome that Tahiti provides,” said Kamalu, who is one of the watch captains of Hōkūleʻa. “It's the return of family as if a child has come home after decades away. Everyone feels like your auntie, your cousin, your brother and your sister.”

1 of 5 — Papeete Hokulea 062825 Hōkūleʻa arrived at Papeʻetē to the sounds of pū, rhythmic drumming, chants, and traditional Tahitian dance from community members. Jonathan "Sav" Salvador / Polynesian Voyaging Society 2 of 5 — Hokulea Papeete 062825 Hōkūleʻa crew members' arrival to Papeʻetē marked 49 years since Hōkūleʻa made its first historic voyage to Tahiti in June 1976. Jonathan "Sav" Salvador / Polynesian Voyaging Society 3 of 5 — Hokulea Papete 062825 The community also gathered for a concert to celebrate the arrival and the 50th birthday of Hōkūleʻa. Jonathan "Sav" Salvador / Polynesian Voyaging Society 4 of 5 — Hokulea Papeete Moetai Brotherson, president of French Polynesia, left, with Nainoa Thompson, pwo navigator and CEO of Polynesian Voyaging Society. Jonathan "Sav" Salvador / Polynesian Voyaging Society 5 of 5 — Hokulea Papeete 062825 Hula dancers at the celebration of Hōkūle‘a in Papeʻetē. Jonathan "Sav" Salvador / Polynesian Voyaging Society

It's been 49 years since the Polynesian voyaging canoe Hōkūleʻa made its historic first trip to Tahiti. The canoe has inspired connections throughout the Pacific while serving as a platform for cultural revitalization and environmental stewardship.

This year also marks the canoe's 50th birthday.

Hōkūleʻa and the safety vessel Hikianalia arrived in French Polynesia, or Māʻohi Nui, 21 days after leaving Hilo. They first arrived in Taputapuātea in Raʻiātea Island before they made their way to Tahiti's capital, Papeʻetē.

The crews are now engaging with the community at the southern part of Tahiti, Mataiea. Kamalu said they’re meeting with other voyagers to talk about the importance of sea navigation.

“The dream and vision of this community is to really build their own canoe and have their own that they can bring all of that ‘ike and all of that learning about voyaging and navigation directly to their children for the next generation,” she said.

Kamalu was the first female captain and navigator of Hōkūleʻa in 2022.

“You spend so many years training and preparing yourself for the difficulty of the voyage, the sail and being on the ocean, but you also have to spend a little bit of time thinking about where you're going and some of the history of that place and some of the connections that have already been made,” she said.

Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia will next sail to Moʻoreʻa before heading back to Papeʻetē.

Hōkūleʻa is making its way around the Pacific Ocean as part of the multiyear Moananuiākea voyage. Click here to track its latest progress on the Polynesian Voyaging Society website.

