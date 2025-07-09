OHA Chair Kai Kahele talks new budget and the future of the agency

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs just passed its budget, which contains a number of firsts. It intends to provide paid leave for its staff in an effort to attract and retain workers.

Former U.S. Rep. Kaialiʻi Kahele currently serves as chair of the OHA board. Kahele caught us up on the future of the office and where he’s hoping to take OHA.

