OHA Chair Kai Kahele talks new budget and the future of the agency

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 9, 2025 at 2:46 PM HST
HPR's Catherine Cruz with Kai Kahele.
HPR
HPR's Catherine Cruz with Kai Kahele on July 7, 2025.

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs just passed its budget, which contains a number of firsts. It intends to provide paid leave for its staff in an effort to attract and retain workers.

Former U.S. Rep. Kaialiʻi Kahele currently serves as chair of the OHA board. Kahele caught us up on the future of the office and where he’s hoping to take OHA.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 9, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Kai Kahele Office of Hawaiian Affairs Native Hawaiian
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.

