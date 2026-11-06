-
The race for District 14 West Maui state House has been a close one. But as HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports, a win for Green Party candidate Pāʻele Kiakona is historic.
-
The AP has called the race for the Green Party's Pāʻele Kiakona, who bested Democrat Sne Patel and Republican incumbent Elle Cochran. Kiakona is the first third-party lawmaker in a state office in over a century.
-
This year's race for West Maui's State Representative is one to watch. HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on the candidates – and what makes this year different.
-
This week in New York, Lahaina community members are raising awareness of the ongoing impacts and recovery from the 2023 wildfires at the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues.
-
The partnership, which includes Lāhainā Strong, Hā Sustainability, and Shake Energy Collaborative, has held community workshops over the past nine months to identify possible energy solutions for Lahaina.
-
Gov. Josh Green discusses security measures after a suspicious package of white powder was sent to state offices; Honolulu City Clerk Glen Takahashi shares plans to engage the next generation of voters
-
Counties will likely have more control over short-term rentals after this legislative session. A measure that would give counties more regulatory power over short-term rentals passed out of conference. It’s one of the last major hurdles of the legislative process.
-
Heavy rains and dangerous swells have battered West Maui this winter. But members of Lahaina Strong are weathering the storms on the beach to take a stand for long-term housing. Six months after the fire destroyed their town, more than 2,000 families still live out of hotels. HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol has the story from Lahaina.
-
Wednesday marked the anniversary of the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom more than 130 years ago. Native Hawaiian students, teachers and community leaders from across the islands commemorated the date with the annual ‘Onipaʻa Peace March, which coincided with opening day at the state Legislature. HPR's Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi reports.
-
Lahaina Strong, a group of fire survivors focused on their town's recovery and resiliency, rallied Wednesday at the state Capitol to list their clear demands for state lawmakers this legislative session. HPR's Cassie Ordonio has more.