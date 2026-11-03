Democrat Sne Patel leads race for West Maui state House seat

Democrat Sne Patel is ahead in the race to represent West Maui in the state House of Representatives.

The first printout of results from the state Office of Elections showed Patel with about 44%, Green Party Pāʻele Kiakona with about 35% and Republican incumbent Elle Cochran with about 17% of votes.

Patel is a first-time candidate with a background in business. He was born in India and grew up in Chicago, and has lived on Maui for over 20 years. Most of that time, he worked in restaurants and Front Street art galleries.

He is the director of sales and advocacy for Maui Resort Rentals and president of Lahaina Town Action Committee. He has also served on several Maui County boards and commissions, including the post-fire Maui Economic Recovery Commission.

"I think it was just at a critical point for West Maui, we've had longstanding issues even before the fire with our infrastructure, affordability, and some of those larger issues that still haven't been worked on in West Maui," he told HPR of his reason for running.

District 14 includes Kahakuloa, Waiheʻe, parts of Waiehu and Māʻalaea, Olowalu, Lahaina, Kāʻanapali, Kahana, Lahainaluna, Māhinahina Camp, and Honokahua.