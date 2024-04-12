-
The latest effort to provide more evening family entertainment in Waikīkī involves two longtime companies: a Canada-based entertainment juggernaut and a Hawaiʻi-based hotel chain. An upcoming Cirque du Soleil residency will take over the 20,000-square-foot theater at the Outrigger Waikīkī Beachcomber. The Conversation's Catherine Cruz has more.
Aaron Salā, one of the creative forces behind the theatrical endeavor, said the production is planning for about 35 onstage performers. The unnamed show hopes to debut in December 2024 at the 20,000-square-foot theater at the Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel.
Outrigger Hospitality Group has announced the new show will be taking over the 20,000-square-foot theatre at the Outrigger Waikīkī Beachcomber. The resort said the local firm G70 will be the head architects on the project, with help from RLB Honolulu.
For three decades, Paul Maley has been nurturing island dance talent at Mid-Pacific Institute’s School of the Arts. Several have gone on to train at Juilliard and many more have appeared on Broadway. One of their own soon begins at Cirque du Soleil Las Vegas.