The circus comes to Waikīkī

The circus has come to town, at least to Honolulu. It's the start of a ten-year commitment in Waikīkī, which includes some unusual assets.

The Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel's showroom has set a multimillion-dollar stage for acrobats, hula dancers and other performers in ʻAuana — Cirque du Soleil's new Hawaiʻi-themed show.

The live show opened last month and unfolds over eight acts, weaving the acrobatics, dance and circus performances which Cirque du Soleil is known for — with a story that pays homage to Hawaiian culture.

Sean Dee is Outrigger’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer. He said Hawaiʻi's tourism market should benefit from having such world-class entertainment here. He also said it's something that will attract people to come and experience Hawaiʻi in a new and different way.

Dee said the show has been several years in the making. Outrigger was looking for a new entertainment partner to take over the showroom at the Beachcomber. That was after Magic of Polynesia ended its 20-plus-year run in 2020.

At the same time, Cirque du Soleil was looking at bringing its act to Hawaiʻi. The two companies connected and the idea for ʻAuana was born.

