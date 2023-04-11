Multi-year resident show Cirque du Soleil coming to Waikīkī

Cirque du Soleil will bring a Hawaiʻi-themed production to Waikīkī for an extended run beginning late next year.

Outrigger Hospitality Group has announced the new show will be taking over the 20,000-square-foot theatre at the Outrigger Waikīkī Beachcomber. The resort said the local firm G70 will be the head architects on the project, with help from RLB Honolulu.

Permits for the renovation work have been submitted and are in the process of being approved, according to the Outrigger.

“In addition to bringing new vibrancy to Waikīkī, this project will produce significant economic impact through job creations in redeveloping the theater space and ongoing show operations; I’m honored and excited to welcome Cirque du Soleil as the newest Honolulu resident,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi in a press release Tuesday.

The hotel is remodeling the 800-seat space to host shows from the Canada-based company for a multi-year run.

Cirque du Soleil executive Eric Grilly says the production will incorporate Hawaiian culture using local musicians and performers. The resort has employed Aaron J. Salā to serve as a creative cultural producer on the project. He will be tasked with creating the show's storyline with Hawaiian artists.

Outrigger plans to debut the show in the theater in December 2024.

