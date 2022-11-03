Donate
Mid-Pacific Institute dance alumnus joins Cirque du Soleil Las Vegas show

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published November 3, 2022 at 4:42 PM HST
For three decades, Paul Maley has been nurturing island dance talent at Mid-Pacific Institute’s School of the Arts. Several have gone on to train at Juilliard and many more have appeared on Broadway.

This week one of their own — former student Kent Shinomae — begins at Cirque du Soleil Las Vegas. He's the first Mid-Pac graduate to join the circus! Shinomae just completed his artist-in-residence program this August back at Mid-Pac. Students will perform an original piece choreographed by Shinomae later this month at Palikū Theatre.

We spoke with longtime faculty member Paul Maley and his former student Kent Shinomae. Shinomae will make his Las Vegas debut in December, taking the stage in "Michael Jackson: One."

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 3, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
