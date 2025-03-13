Cirque du Soleil's ʻAuana is looking for a couple more hula dancers as it marks 100 shows

The highly anticipated Cirque du Soleil production of ʻAuana in Waikīkī just blew through its 100th show since debuting in December.

With that milestone under its belt, ʻAuana is looking for some backup hula dancers to complement its artful blend of acrobatics, dance and music.

The creative team says it has worked passionately to get that right mix of authenticity and mystique in the telling of a sense of place and history of Waikīkī.

"It really does take a special ʻōlapa, a special dancer, to carry the kuleana in this show. It's really an exciting opportunity for skilled hula dancers to be part of Waikīkī entertainment history and still sharing the beauty of hula," said Kumu Hula Kaʻilihiwa Vaughan-Darval, the choreographer of ʻAuana.

She said the show is beyond just entertainment; it's a way to give back to the ʻāina.

"This is kind of my spiel here that I talk about, restoring light and reverence and respect to Waikīkī and remembering it once was the playground for aliʻi. And the beach that is frequented by everyone who comes to Waikīkī was healing waters, and so remembering kind of its original purpose, and bringing some of that back to our memory, and reminding folks and teaching that story," she said.

Vaughan-Darval said that she believes each acrobat and hula dancer in the show was chosen by the ʻāina.

"They all have a very unique, beautiful story of how they ended up in this show and you can't write it. You can't make up this story, how they're part of it. It's just so spiritual and so special, and I'm just absolutely thrilled to be a part of it," she said.

Auditions for backup hula dancers are scheduled March 17 at the Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel in the ʻAuana theater from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To audition, experienced hula dancers must be 18 years or older and reside on Oʻahu. For more information, click here.

