Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to see what's on around town and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

This week, we hear from HPR's Communication & Digital Marketing Manager, Ashley Brown.

HPR's Social Club — it's your guide to unique, can't-miss events across the islands. Sign up for the HPR Social Club.

Have an event to share? You can submit it to our HPR Community Calendar for consideration. We might feature it in a future newsletter or on the air!

Aloha!

Friday is a big one for us. Nov. 13 marks 45 years since Hawaiʻi Public Radio first went on the air. Cliff Eblen, our founding general manager, and Bob Miller, our first news director, put this station on the air from a borrowed studio at UH Mānoa, with egg cartons on the walls to soften the sound. It's a detail about HPR's lore that I love so much.

Our anniversary shirt is a little throwback to those early days. Give $45 for 45 years this Friday, and our limited-edition, 80s-style tee is yours as a mahalo. Whether you've been listening since the egg-carton days or found us on your drive to work last week, we appreciate you being a part of our community.

And what's an anniversary without a little music? I’m stoked to share that we will have Maryanne Ito in our Live from the Atherton studio this Saturday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m. Grab your tickets now!

If you've never caught Maryanne live, this is a good night for it. The Honolulu-raised singer moves easily between soul, R&B, jazz, hip-hop and reggae, so the set covers a lot of ground. Music has been part of HPR since day one, which makes spending our anniversary weekend with a hometown voice feel just right. She's one of three Celebrate 808 shows we're hosting this month.

The egg cartons are long gone, but you're welcome to come see what replaced them. Our new member open house is Saturday, Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 738 Kāheka St. Come by, meet the people you hear every day, and RSVP here so we know you're coming.

Keep scrolling for more of HPR Social Club's event picks for the upcoming weekend!

See you next time,

Ashley

PS. Speaking of music, we've got a little mahalo for our members, too. We're giving away 22 bundles of three mele CDs as a mahalo for your support. Sign up by Nov. 30 for a chance to win. Winners will be chosen at random and contacted at the end of the month!

HPR Social Club's Picks of the Week:

Please note: Event details may change.

Check organizer or event websites for the most up-to-date information.

OʻAHU: RARE READS

"Off The Wall" Book Sale

Native Books Hawaiʻi ma Nuʻuanu

1164 Nuʻuanu Ave. in Honolulu

Nov. 13 to Jan. 10, during regular hours

Native Book's "Off the Wall" returns! Come by the bookshop for this book sale in the Arts & Letters Gallery. Off the Wall will have used, rare and out-of-print buke for look and for sale starting Nov. 13. Pick them up off the wall, thumb through and buy them off the wall. Inventory will be refreshed and the book sale will be up until Jan. 10. Open to all (during bookstore hours)

KAUAʻI: PAPAHĀNAUMOKUĀKEA PANEL

Papahānaumokuākea Talk Story Session

Kauaʻi Community College

3-1901 Kaumualiʻi Hwy. in Līhuʻe

Saturday, November 14, 2 to 7 p.m.

Celebrate Papahānaumokuākea at this free community gathering that brings the place to the people. Join in an evening of food, mele and moʻolelo as cultural practitioners, researchers and others with strong ties to Papahānaumokuākea talk story about their connection to this sacred place. Activities and education opportunities from mālana ʻāina organizations run from 2 to 5 p.m.; the panel discussion is from 5 to 7 p.m. Planning to attend? Fill out this pre-event survey and be entered to win a small prize. Open to all

SPONSORED EVENT LISTING

Peter Pan Goes Wrong at Mānoa Valley Theatre: Neverland but like nothing you've seen before!

The Cornley Drama Society attempts to stage Peter Pan, but missed cues, malfunctioning scenery, flying mishaps, and cast rivalries send the production hilariously off course. Peter Pan Goes Wrong plays at Mānoa Valley Theatre November 12-29. Purchase tickets

MAUI: MOVING MELE

Home in the Islands

Castle Theater at the MACC

One Cameron Way in Kahului

Saturday, November 14, 7 p.m.

Three legendary voices and special guests celebrate Hawaiʻi's music, legacy and the next generation of rising voices. Hear Henry Kapono & The Songs of C&K, Keola Beamer's new release, "Lahaina Ola Hou," and Jerry Santos with Kamuela Kimokeo, joined by the voices of Henry Kapono Foundation's On the Rise Program. A portion of the show's proceeds will benefit hurricane relief via The Hawai’i Island Food Basket. Patrons who bring donations will be entered into a drawing to win a signed show poster and a meet-and-greet with the artists. $39 to $129 tickets; available online

OʻAHU: SHAMISEN SONGS

Minyo Matsuri - Shamisen & Minyo Recital

Michael D. Nakasone Performing Arts Center

(Pearl City High School)

2100 Hookiekie St. in Pearl City

Sunday, November 15, 1:00 p.m.

Madoka No Kai performers invite you to join their 5th anniversary shamisen and minyo recital, celebrating the roots of Hawaiʻi's "Bon Dance Music" featuring students and performers from Hawaiʻi, the US mainland and Osaka. Led by Sensei Anju Makoda, enjoy minyo (work folk songs) such as Tankoubushi (coal miner's song), Asadoya Yunta (about a young girl in Okinawa) and many others. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. $15.68 tickets; available online

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: CELLO CHAMBER

Tchaikovsky & Dvořák

Kona Elks Lodge

75-170 Hualalai Rd. in Kailua-Kona

Sunday, November 15, 2:30 p.m.

The Chamber Orchestra of Kona (COOK), led by artistic director Farley Sangels, presents Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5 and the Dvořák Cello Concerto, featuring special guest cello soloist Daniel Lelchuk. The concert is one of the 55th Kona Coffee Cultural Festival events — admission is free with a coffee festival button ($10); keiki ages 12 and under are free. Donations are welcome; VIP seating is available for donations of $100+. Open to all

Nicole Evatt / AP

Short films tells the story of a Marshallese adoptee at HIFF

“Iakwe: Hello, Goodbye,” directed by New York-based filmmaker Nathan Fitch, is a scripted drama based on the true-life events of Jacob Aija Aini Hawkes.

He was born in the Marshall Islands and was adopted by a family from Utah, where he was raised. He later encountered his birth mother's sister by chance as a traveling salesperson in Arkansas.

“It was kind of emotional, too, because my wonder and curiosity was, ‘Whoa, I also came from another family from across the ocean,” he said.

Hawkes is a first-time actor. While the 15-minute film is based on true events, he played a fictionalized character, reflecting from his own experience. During that time, his birth mother died.

“I was just thinking about her, and so I had to channel that into the acting and try to portray that the best I could,” he said.

The film will be shown on Nov. 15 at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center. HPR's Cassie Ordonio has more. Listen on demand