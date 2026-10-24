MADOKA NO KAI 5th Anniversary Shamisen & Minyo Recital

Roots of Hawaii's "Bon Dance Music" -- 5th Anniversary recital of MADOKA NO KAI HAWAII Shamisen & Minyo (work folk songs) by 27 students from Oahu, Maui, Kauai and Osaka, Japan. Traditional Japanese music is the root or basis of "bon dance music" such as Tankoubushi (coal miner's song) and Asadoya Yunta (about a young girl in Okinawa) and many others. As time goes on people in Hawaii may be able to dance to music performed live as traditional Japanese music.