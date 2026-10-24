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MADOKA NO KAI 5th Anniversary Shamisen & Minyo Recital

MADOKA NO KAI 5th Anniversary Shamisen & Minyo Recital

Roots of Hawaii's "Bon Dance Music" -- 5th Anniversary recital of MADOKA NO KAI HAWAII Shamisen & Minyo (work folk songs) by 27 students from Oahu, Maui, Kauai and Osaka, Japan. Traditional Japanese music is the root or basis of "bon dance music" such as Tankoubushi (coal miner's song) and Asadoya Yunta (about a young girl in Okinawa) and many others. As time goes on people in Hawaii may be able to dance to music performed live as traditional Japanese music.

Michael D. Nakasone Performing Arts Center
$15.68
01:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

MADOKA NO KAI HAWAII
event.madokanokai@gmail.com
https://www.anju-madoka.com

Artist Group Info

Anju Madoka
event.madokanokai@gmail.com
https://www.anju-madoka.com
Michael D. Nakasone Performing Arts Center
Waimano Home Road
Pearl City, Hawaii 96782
https://hawaiisymphonicband.weebly.com/