HOME IN THE ISLANDS HENRY KAPONO, JERRY SANTOS, KEOLA BEAMER & More!

Three legendary voices. One unforgettable night. Henry Kapono & The Songs of C&K, Keola Beamer performing his new release Lahaina Ola Hou, and Jerry Santos with Kamuela Kimokeo come together with special guests, the rising voices of HKF’s On the Rise Program - a powerful celebration of Hawaiʻi’s music, legacy, and next generation.

Enjoy Goodtimes Together with Henry Kapono & Friends celebrates the music that defined generations in Hawaiʻi - songs that became the soundtrack of island life and helped define what it means to call Hawaiʻi home. Bringing living legends together with Hawaiʻi’s next generation of artists, the series celebrates the spirit of artists lifting one another along the way and paying it forward, creating opportunities for emerging artists to grow, thrive, and share their music.

Statewide Celebration Brings Hawaiʻi's Music, Culture & Aloha to Five Islands

The Henry Kapono Foundation (HKF) announces the return of Home In The Islands®, the signature initiative of Henry Kapono Foundation Month—a statewide celebration bringing together music, culture, community, education, and philanthropy in support of Hawaiʻi's music and the artists who inspire it.

The Henry Kapono Foundation, in collaboration with many of Hawaiʻi's leading venues, festivals, hotels, educators, businesses, and community partners, Home In The Islands® brings HKF's programs and partnerships together under one shared vision:

Empowering Hawaiʻi's Music. Supporting the Future.

Throughout the celebration, Home In The Islands® will feature signature concerts, free community events, artist mentorship, workshops, master classes, livestreams, and outreach across Oʻahu, Maui, Hawaiʻi Island, Kauaʻi, and Molokaʻi—celebrating Hawaiʻi's musical legacy while creating meaningful opportunities for artists statewide.

"Home In The Islands has always been about more than music. It's about where we come from, who we are, and the aloha we carry with us wherever we go. Through the Henry Kapono Foundation, we're working to give Hawaiʻi's artists something every musician deserves—the choice. The choice to build a meaningful and sustainable career here at home, or to carry Hawaiʻi's music, culture, and aloha to audiences around the world."— Henry Kapono