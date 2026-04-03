HPR Social Club: Community, creativity and care for Kona Low relief

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to see what's on around town, and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

This week, we hear from Kyla Herrmann, HPR's On-Air Campaign & Community Events Producer.

HPR’s Social Club — it's your guide to unique, can't-miss events across the islands. Sign up for the HPR Social Club.

Have an event to share? You can submit it to our HPR Community Calendar for consideration. We might feature it in a future newsletter or on the air!

Hey Social Clubbers!

It's been a heavy couple of weeks. Across our islands, we've felt the impact of these back-to-back storms in different ways. What's stayed top of mind is how our community has shown up for neighbors, for strangers, for each other. It's the kind of care that reminds you we're not doing this alone.

Life doesn't stop coming at us, though. And while some folks are built for the front lines, it's important to remember that helping doesn't look just one way. You can show up physically, financially or emotionally. You can check in on someone, share resources, give what you can or take care of yourself so you can keep going.

That reminder keeps echoing in my mind lately: look for the helpers! They're everywhere. And you can be one, in your own way.

If you're looking for ways to plug in, there are still ongoing opportunities to support storm relief efforts! And if you're on Hawaiʻi Island next week and looking for something that blends community, creativity and care, Waiāhole Poi Factory Country Store will be in Hilo for a Block Parteh — Merrie Mākeke — at the Palace Theater. Happening Wednesday, April 8, they'll be hosting a beginner-friendly block printing workshop with resident artist Maile Hoe, with supplies included (you can even bring your own lole or choose from pre-loved pieces). It's a chance to make something with your hands, be in community, and support local, with a portion of proceeds going directly to people impacted by the Kona low storms.

Sharing a gentle reminder: it is necessary to tend to your nervous system — to move some of

that stress and heaviness through and out of your body. Something like the Nānākuli Public Library Silent Disco on April 2 feels like a soft invitation to do just that. From 5 to 8 p.m., with DJs spinning and a sensory-friendly, inclusive space to move, it's a way to shake it out, be with others, and maybe find a little lightness again.

Finally, next week, a gentle event that caught my eye, “Comic Artists for Kona Low Relief,” is happening at Other Realms in Honolulu on Saturday, April 11, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local artists are donating their time and talent to create original artwork, with proceeds going toward those impacted by the Kona low. It's a chance to support relief efforts while also uplifting local creatives, a reminder that care and creativity often go hand in hand.

However you're moving through this moment, whether you're organizing, donating, creating, resting, or just getting through the day, it matters. I'm wishing you steadiness, support, and moments of relief where you can find them.

Keep scrolling for more events. If you have something you'd like to share with the HPR team, submit it to our community calendar. We might feature it in a future newsletter.

Take care of yourselves, and each other!

Kyla

HPR Social Club's Picks of the Week

Art & Collectibles Pop-Up

Ward Centre

Across Village Books & Music

Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until April 26

Browse a gallery-style pop-up filled with rare books, vintage maps, artwork, ceramics, collectibles and more. Presented by Friends of the Library Hawaiʻi, it's a perfect stop for curious collectors and casual browsers alike. Open to all

UH News J. Scott Janusch holds an oboemade of Hawaiian kauila wood

OʻAHU: LEGACY IN SOUND: Kauila Oboe Concert: UH Student Composer Premieres

Kauila Oboe Concert: UH Student Composer Premieres

Mae Zenke Orvis Auditorium at UH Mānoa

2411 Dole St. in Honolulu

Monday, April 6, 7:30 p.m.

Celebrate a new generation of music with world premieres by

UH student composers, performed by oboist Alex Hayashi and pianist Megumi Kurachi. The concert highlights the Kauila Oboe, part of the Hawaiian Oboe Legacy Project, continuing a powerful lineage of innovation in Hawaiʻi's music community. HPR reported on this very special oboe, made from kauila wood, back in 2019. Listen and read. Free and open to all

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: JAZZ, DANCE & DO-GOOD VIBES: Project Hawaiʻi Benefit Concert & Dance Party

Project Hawaiʻi Benefit Concert & Dance Party

Coffee Notes

116 Keawe St. in Hilo

Friday, April 3, 6:30 p.m. until late

Start the night with live jazz, tango, and klezmer from The Speakeasy Four, then dance it out to DJ sets spanning dancehall, reggae, and afrobeats. Enjoy pupus, cocktails and an optional VIP experience with an Ethiopian meal and private concert. Funds raised support Project Hawaiʻi, supporting keiki facing housing insecurity. $80 - $225, tickets available online

MAUI: STORY IN MOTION: Public Unveiling: Weaving Story into Movement

Public Unveiling: Weaving Story into Movement

Laʻakea Village

639 Baldwin Ave. in Pāʻia

Saturday, April 4, 10 a.m.

Experience a powerful contemporary dance work by choreographer Karli Jo List, rooted in a Hui Moʻolelo story, featuring Pūlama and Kiaʻi Collier. This place-based performance explores guardianship, care and our shared kuleana to ʻāina through movement, narrative and community connection.

Free to attend; RSVP encouraged

The Plant Doctor is In!

Grove Farm Market

4411 Kikowaena St. in Līhuʻe

Weekly, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Got a sad tomato or spotted citrus? Bring your plant questions and samples to Master Gardener volunteers for expert advice on tropical gardening, pest management, and soil health. Free community service; all levels welcome

Please note: Event details may change.

Check organizer or event websites for the most up-to-date information.

Heard on The Conversation: Poetry meets policy in this Marshallese writer and climate activist's work

University of Hawaiʻi Mānoa Digital flyer for Jetn̄il-Kijiner's public lecture, part of the Better Tomorrow Speaker Series.

As the threat of climate change looms, one poet has deployed her craft to advocate for and protect her island community. Kathy Jetn̄il-Kijiner is a poet and Climate Envoy for the Marshall Islands. She was named the Spring 2026 Dan and Maggie Inouye Distinguished Chair in Democratic Ideals.

Jetn̄il-Kijiner is scheduled to deliver a public lecture at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa tonight (April 1) at 6:30 p.m. at the Orvis Auditorium at UH Mānoa Campus. Event registration is full, but a waitlist is available. She joined HPR earlier this week to share a reading of her poetry and discuss her work and activism. Listen to the interview.

On air: Clara Kim, Live from the Atherton

Tune in to Sunday's "HPR Hōʻike" to hear last season's Classical Music Series featuring violinist Clara Kim.

Don't have a radio? Watch and listen to the performance here.

April 5 at 1 p.m. on HPR-1