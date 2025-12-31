HPR Social Club: Navigating through the new year

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today.

This week, we hear from our "Bridging the Gap" Tuesday night host, Leimomi.

HPR’s Social Club — it's your guide to unique, can't-miss events across the islands. Sign up for the HPR Social Club.

Have an event to share? You can submit it to our HPR Community Calendar for consideration. We might feature it in a future newsletter or on the air!

BAMP Project / The Republik

The last week of one year and the first of the next exists in beautiful suspension; collectively celebratory while simultaneously reflective. It's a threshold moment, caught between what was and what might be. Here are two essential experiences that honor both the energy of celebration and the depth of contemplation: live music at a beloved venue and a profound exhibition celebrating Hawaiʻi’s voyaging heritage.

Genre-fluid singer-songwriter Santigold returns to Honolulu on Jan. 6 at The Republik, bringing her signature blend of electronic, indie, new wave and alt-pop to kick off the new year. The Philadelphia artist's celebrated catalog spans early hits like "L.E.S. Artistes" to newer work from Spirituals (2022), and her live shows are known for their infectious energy and sonic boundary-pushing.

Looking for something the whole family can enjoy? The latest tribute to Hōkūleʻa offers just that. While the Pacific Voyaging Society has a permanent installation at Te Papa Tongarewa in New Zealand, this exhibition feels alive and evolving. Make a morning of Chinatown, then head toward Richards Street, where several art museums cluster together to catch E Ola Mau Hōkūleʻa at the Inspiration Hawaiʻi Museum, on view now.

Featuring painting, sculpture, poetry, and mixed media from local and Pacific artists, the exhibition reflects on ancestral knowledge, ocean kinship, and the cultural resurgence sparked in 1975 when Hōkūleʻa first set sail using traditional wayfinding. This isn't a static tribute; it connects the waʻa’s maiden voyage to its most recent journey to Aotearoa New Zealand this past fall.

It's been a tough year of navigating from music to politics and everything in between. Yet I hope you found reasons to celebrate through storytelling, gathering and the simple act of listening together. Going into the new year, we celebrate the plurality and diversity that makes this station what it is, rooted in where we are, and curious about what's ahead. Wishing you a beautiful listening journey.

Mālama,

Leimomi

HPR Social Club Picks of the Week

SWING, SOUL & ISLAND GROOVE: 12 Member Maui Jazz Little Big Band

Jazz Masters in Hawaii presents 12 Member Maui Jazz Little Big Band

ProArts Playhouse

1280 S. Kihei Rd., Azeka Makai Center in Kihei

Maui

Friday, Jan. 2, 7:30 p.m.

Under the direction of Craig Roselieb, the 12-member Jazz Maui Little Big Band brings the golden age of jazz to life with music inspired by Hawai‘i. Hear classics by Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Glenn Miller, and more. Ticket prices vary; purchase online

Courtesy John Kaʻohelauliʻi

CONNECT WITH KŌNANE: Kōnane Lessons with John

Kōnane Lessons with John

Hā Coffee at Hale Līhuʻe

4286 Rice St. in Līhuʻe

Kauaʻi

Weekly, every first Saturday, 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Uncle John provides the opportunity to learn the ancient Hawaiian game of Kōnane, which some refer to as "Hawaiian checkers." No materials necessary, just grab your coffee and play. Uncle John visited "The Conversation" a few years ago to chat about kōnane - listen here. Free and open to all, register online

ʻĀINA, ACTION & REMEMBRANCE: Kahoʻolawe 50

Kahoʻolawe 50

Crossroads at HB Social Club

1680 Kapiolani Blvd. in Honolulu

Oʻahu

Sunday, Jan. 4, 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Jan. 4 marks 50 years since the first landing on Kahoʻolawe, a movement that helped end the bombing of the island and ignited a powerful fight against militarization in Hawaiʻi. Join ʻĀina Momona and Hawaiʻi’s Finest to honor that legacy while organizing for the next generation of ʻāina protection, from Pāhakuloa to Mākua and beyond. Enjoy live music by Jerry Santos, Raiatea Helm, Ledward Kaapana and more. Free and open to all

Volcano Art Center

WALK INTO THE RAINFOREST: Weekly Guided Niaulani Nature Walk

Weekly Guided Niaulani Nature Walk

Volcano Art Center Niaulani Campus

19-4074 Old Volcano Rd. in Volcano

Hawaiʻi Island

Weekly on Mondays, 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Explore one of Kīlauea’s last remaining old-growth koa and ʻōhiʻa rainforests on a guided walk through the Niaulani Forest. Learn about rare native plants and animals, forest restoration efforts, and the deep ecological and cultural connections of Hawaiian flora along an easy, gravel trail — rain or shine. Free and open to all; donations accepted

ProArts Maui

Ben Miller Presents: Volcano (A science comedy experience)

ProArts Playhouse

1280 S. Kihei Rd., Azeka Makai Center in Kihei

Maui

Wednesday, Jan. 7, 7 p.m.

What happens when a scientist turns a volcano into stand-up comedy? NYC-based comedian and former Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park artist-in-

residence Ben Miller blends volcanology, Hawaiian history, and sharp humor into a fast-paced, brainy laugh. Ticket prices vary; purchase online

ICYMI: Cirque du Soleil's ʻAuana marks 1 year of delighting visitors and locals alike

Catherine Cruz / HPR The new Cirque Du Soleil show, "‘Auana" has made its home at the Outrigger Beachcomber Hotel.

Cirque du Soleil’s ʻAuana opened just a little more than a year ago at the Outrigger Beachcomber Hotel in Waikīkī. The idea was to combine Cirque du Soleil’s world-famous acrobatic and athletic performances with Hawaiian storytelling and dance.

Aaron Salā, the cultural creative producer for Cirque du Soleil’s ʻAuana, spoke to HPR’s DW Gibson about the show as it reaches its first anniversary and what audiences can expect in the future. Listen on demand