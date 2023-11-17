© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

For Uncle John, kōnane is more than just a pastime. It's a philosophy

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published November 17, 2023 at 3:21 PM HST
Courtesy John Kaʻohelauliʻi

Many words and traditions in Hawaiian culture have deeper or hidden meanings. It's true of hula and place names, and also of games like kōnane.

Uncle John Kaʻohelauliʻi of Kauaʻi teaches folks how to play kōnane, which some refer to as "Hawaiian checkers." But he says it’s more than just a pastime — it's also a philosophy for life. The Conversation got the opportunity to talk with Uncle John about kōnane and its deeper meaning.

Uncle John will be hosting a kōnane workshop Friday, Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. at the Waiwai Collective in Mōʻiliʻili on Oʻahu. Click here for more info.

If you miss that event, you can also learn more from his website, hawaiiancheckers.com, or look out for more workshops on his Instagram.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 17, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation Native Hawaiianhistory
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Related Stories