For Uncle John, kōnane is more than just a pastime. It's a philosophy

Many words and traditions in Hawaiian culture have deeper or hidden meanings. It's true of hula and place names, and also of games like kōnane.

Uncle John Kaʻohelauliʻi of Kauaʻi teaches folks how to play kōnane, which some refer to as "Hawaiian checkers." But he says it’s more than just a pastime — it's also a philosophy for life. The Conversation got the opportunity to talk with Uncle John about kōnane and its deeper meaning.

Uncle John will be hosting a kōnane workshop Friday, Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. at the Waiwai Collective in Mōʻiliʻili on Oʻahu. Click here for more info.

If you miss that event, you can also learn more from his website, hawaiiancheckers.com, or look out for more workshops on his Instagram.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 17, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.