HPR Social Club (Sept. 10): Sinfonias and symphonies

Since September is National Classical Music Month, and HPR-2 is your home for classical music, we're continuing to highlight voices from our classical music community. This week, we hear from Craig DeSilva, host of " Evening Concert " on HPR-2.

Evening Concert host, Craig DeSilva (left), and On-Air Campaign and Community Event Producer, Kyla Herrmann (right), wear the new HPR t-shirt featuring Kaulana Mahina.

Bigger isn't always better. Such was the case when I had the opportunity to attend last Saturday's season opener of the Kauaʻi Concert Association (KCA) in Līhuʻe.

The Kauaʻi Concert Sinfonia performed Mahler’s Symphony No. 1, nicknamed the “Titan.” Originally scored for about 100 musicians, it's a grand work that lives up to its larger-than-life name. You can imagine, however, the logistical challenges of gathering 100 symphonic musicians on Kauaʻi who can perform this symphony.

Still, the show goes on. The glorious sound produced by the 20-plus musicians selected from other islands and the U.S. mainland filled the hall of the almost sold-out Kauaʻi Community College Performing Arts Center. The unique arrangement for sinfonia showcased the individuality of each instrument.

Maestro Tito Muñoz, conductor of the Phoenix Symphony Orchestra, was handpicked by artistic director Monica Chung to lead the concert. It was, in the words of my colleague, "Classical Pacific" host Sharene Taba, a “Tiny Titan,” but the sinfonia was still able to pull off a mighty concert. Maestro Muñoz and Chung previewed the event last week on "Evening Concert." Hear the interview on demand.

As you can see, concert season is upon us! Be sure to tune in to your home for classical music to hear more concert previews, in-depth interviews, and spend time with local and visiting artists. Listen to our classical music conversations anytime on our website or the HPR app. If you're new to exploring classical music on HPR, here's the HPR-2 program schedule. I'm also excited to welcome our newest classical music host, Marcus Moore. He'll guide you through "Evening Concert" on Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m. beginning Sept. 12.

HPR Social Club Picks of the Week (Sept. 10 Edition):

Been listening to "Hawaiʻi Radio Hour" on HPR-1? Take part in the live taping to hear moʻolelo shared by community voices. Stories shared by this week's guests Chef Ippy Aiona, Alan Gartenhaus, and Elizabeth Pickett will be featured on Sunday's on-air segment at 4 p.m. on HPR. Arrive early for Uila Records' Kahilu lobby takeover featuring live jazz and cocktails.

Hawaiʻi Radio Hour's: Sharing Moʻolelo

Kahilu Theatre

67-1186 Lindsey Road in Kamuela

Hawaiʻi Island

Thursday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m.

$16 - $56 admission

In advance of the 2025 Kumulipo Showcase at ʻIolani Palace (Sept. 14), celebrate Queen Liliʻuokalani with a conversation about the lessons of the Kumulipo. Performances by Kumu Mehanaokalā Hind, Kamuela Chun, Kaponoʻai Molitau and Kalei Nuʻuhiwa will help us reflect on the knowledge and kuleana shared within the composition of the Hawaiian creation myth.

Ke Kuini - Ke Kumulipo - Ke Kuleana

Thurston Memorial Chapel - Punahou School

Oʻahu

Friday, Sept. 12, 5 - 6:30 p.m.

Free with online registration. A livestream will be available here

BOUNTIFUL BREADFRUIT: ʻUlu Workshop

Hawaiʻi ʻUlu Cooperative's Dr. Noa Lincoln heads to the Keawanui Fishpond this weekend to share an afternoon workshop focusing on all things ʻulu. Learn about propagation methods, best practices for planting ʻulu and how ʻulu supports food security. Food securty starts with community education!

ʻUlu Workshop

ʻĀina Momona

Keawanui Fishpond, Kaʻamola land section - South Shore

Molokaʻi

Friday, Sept. 12, 3:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Free with online registration

Oahu Master Gardeners Oahu Master Gardeners

The great pumpkin season is upon us! Celebrate the fruits of your local gardeners' labor with a giant produce contest weigh-in. Get wowed by huge, home-grown produce, including bell peppers, sunflowers, and pumpkins. While you're there, visit garden exhibits, sit in on gardening demonstrations and talk with Master Gardeners for all your green thumb needs.

Pumpkins, Peppers, and "Oh My!": A Giant Harvest Showcase

UH Urban Garden Center

955 Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City

Oʻahu

Saturday, Sept. 13, 9 - 11:30 a.m.

Free, walk-ins welcome

CELEBRATE SUSTAINABILITY: Moodland 2025

Fashion, music and art collide at Maui Mood Swing's 1st anniversary party, celebrating all things pre-loved, vintage and second-hand. Look for unique finds from creators and makers at the daytime market and stay for the nighttime after-party to enjoy a fashion show, drag performance and more.

Moodland 2025

Maui Mood Swing

234 Pua Place in Wailuku

Maui

Saturday, Sept. 13, 10 a.m. - 2 a.m.

$40 all-day access, $25 for daytime only or nighttime only access, tickets available online

Summer has come to a close, but that doesn’t mean you need to stop adding to your summer reading list.

"The Conversation" gave listeners a peek at the bookshelves of the staff at Hawai’i Public Radio. From Captain Cook’s final voyage to a vegetarian with horrific nightmares — there’s something for everyone to keep those pages turning all year round.

See what books we have our noses in... Read more here and listen on demand.

