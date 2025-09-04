HPR Social Club (Sept. 3): A symphony of must-see films

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Read the latest edition and subscribe today.

September is National Classical Music Month! Mark your calendar for Sept. 18...that's when HPR-2, your home for classical music, will start counting down our listeners' top 100 favorite classical music compositions. To kick off Classical Music Month, we hear from Gene Schiller, host of " Morning Café/Morning Concert " on HPR-2.

HPR Gene Schiller, host of Sunday Brunch and Morning Café/Concert, in the HPR-2 studio.

Most know me as a classical music host, but I'm also a film buff.

Among the best I’ve seen recently: Robert Zemeckis's Here and Ari Aster's Beau is Afraid. (Editor's Note: As you'll see in those links, NPR's movie critics disagree with Gene...but hey, everyone's entitled to their own opinions!)

If you're looking for a cinematic experience of your own, the Honolulu Museum of Art is presenting a showcase of short films from this year's Sundance Film Festival. The presentation starts this Sunday and runs through Thursday, Sept. 25.

A feature film to check out this week is Tinā, screening at various locations on O‘ahu, Maui and Lana‘i, and a run at Hilo's Palace Theater. This hit drama from New Zealand follows a grieving teacher who uses "the symphony of her culture" to form a choir and empower her students. Here at HPR, we love symphonies of all kinds.

Speaking of symphonies, discover Mahler's Symphony No. 1 "Titan" this Saturday at 7 p.m. (doors 6 p.m.) at Kaua‘i Community College's Performing Arts Center. The concert is presented by the Kaua‘i Concert Sinfonia, the Garden Isle's first professional orchestra.

Keep scrolling for more event selections from our HPR Social Club team. If you have an event that you'd like to share with us, feel free to submit it to our community calendar. Perhaps we'll feature it in a future edition of this newsletter.

Aloha,

Gene

HPR Social Club Picks of the Week (Sept. 3 Edition):

Wailuku First Friday officially kicks off the annual Festivals of Aloha. Market Street closes at 5:30 p.m. to make way for a celebration featuring local businesses, artists and farmers. Enjoy entertainment from Hawaiian music trio Ei Nei, who were previously featured at HPR's Live from the Atherton, and falsetto champion Akoni Robles.

Wailuku First Friday: Festivals of Aloha

Market Street in Wailuku

Maui

Friday, Sept. 5, 6 - 9 p.m.

Free and open to all.

CULTURAL HEALING: Nā Mamo Kaiāulu

This all-day event presents workshops on traditional healing and cultural practices, alongside a country store, food booth and silent auction. Live demonstrations on protocols, lauhala weaving and kapa making will also be available.

Nā Mamo Kaiāulu

Kaua‘i War Memorial Convention Hall

4191 Hardy Street in Līhu‘e

Kauaʻi

Saturday, Sept. 6, 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Free and open to all; RSVP is encouraged for workshops as seating is limited.

A FLORAL BIRTHDAY: Crown the Queen! Pua Kalaunu Lei Workshop

In honor of Queen Lili‘uokalani's birthday, learn a variety of lei-making techniques using the Queen's favorite flower, pua kalaunu (crown flower). Your registration comes with a complimentary serving of ‘awa.

Crown the Queen! Pua Kalaunu Lei Workshop

‘Awa Hou

2700 S. King Street #D101 in Honolulu

Oʻahu

Saturday, Sept. 6, 1:00 - 5:15 p.m.

$40 with online registration, $45 for walk-ins. Spots are limited.