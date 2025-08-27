HPR Social Club Picks (Aug. 27): Horror, hikes & fests galore

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Read the latest edition and subscribe today.

This week, we hear from Kyla Herrmann, HPR's On-Air Campaign & Community Events Producer.

If you're like me and already counting down the days to Halloween (there are 65 days... it's me, I'm counting), it's nice to find little pockets of thrills and chills to hold you over. Not everyone is ready for Christmas in August, capisce? Which is why I'm gutted to say this is the last ever Honolulu Horror Nights. So go, go, go— TONIGHT !

Expect to watch an indie, international, art house horror that’s as genre-bending and unpredictable as it is downright jump-scare-y (Irish horror fans, this one's for you). While you're there, play horror trivia, support local artists and vendors, and get plenty of time to socialize (and snag tasty snacks). 18+ only — no underage scaredy cats allowed!

Let's be real, everything is about balance. Let's swap blood-curdling screams for birdsong and gentle trade winds rustling in the treetops. You may have guessed by now that I’m a total wiggle monster. (Are any of my former teachers reading this? Yes, I was sent to take laps around every school I attended.) Some things never change, and now I wander my way onto trails. If you're new to hiking or just want queer company out and about, Oʻahu Queer Hiking has you covered. This Sunday, they're taking on the ʻAiea Loop Trail. Lace up those boots, and maybe I'll see you there.

I appreciate you taking the time with me! Wanna add something for me to find on the community calendar? Click here!

Cheers,

Kyla

HPR Social Club Picks of the Week (August 27 Edition):

Gather with local climate action partners at KEY Project for an evening of resources, resilience and film. Explore ways to protect our ʻāina, strengthen community health, and discover affordability tools. Plus, catch short films by University of Hawaiʻi Cinematic Arts students that spotlight sustainability in everyday life.

Resource Fair & Film Event: A Sustainable and Resilient Hawaiʻi

KEY Project

47-200 Waihee Road in Kāneʻohe

Oʻahu

Thursday, Aug. 28, 5 - 8 p.m.

Free admission, with opportunities to share feedback on Hawaiʻi’s Climate Action Plan

Catherine Cluett Pactol/HPR Honeybees fan honey with their wings to reduce the water content before capping each cell with wax, explains Moloka'i beekeeper Micah Buchanan. Capped honey comb is pictured on the right, while the left side shows uncapped honey the bees are still working on.

FOR THE BEES: 2nd Annual Kauai Honey Bee Celebration

Immerse yourself in a world of stories with Daffodil, the adorable inflatable Honey Bee, at this heartwarming event that honors the island's pollinators. Families can sample sweet honey products, participate in educational demonstrations and enjoy stage performances hosted by the Storybook Theatre of Hawaii. The event also takes place during the Hanapepe Art Night!

2nd Annual Kauai Honey Bee Celebration

Hanapepe Hawaiian Congregational Church

3814 Hanapēpē Road

Kauaʻi

Friday, Aug. 29, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Free, open to all

SUPPORT WITH SWEETS: Kahākūkahi Ocean Academy Benefit Concert

Take part in an evening of music, chocolate and aloha featuring The Pohai Band, led by Kānaka Maoli singer-songwriter Pohai Makamae. Blending soul, indie, R&B and island reggae, her music will move your spirit and capture your heart. Proceeds support Kahākūkahi Ocean Academy’s free ocean safety, Hawaiian cultural and environmental science programs. $55, no-host bar, 21+ only

Kahākūkahi Ocean Academy Benefit Concert

Maui Ku‘ia Estate Chocolate

78 Ulupono Street in Lahaina

Maui

Saturday, Aug. 30, 5 p.m.

$55, no-host bar, 21+ only

UCHINACHU PRIDE: 43rd Annual Okinawan Festival

Celebrate Uchinānchu culture at Hawaiʻi’s Okinawan festival! Enjoy two full days of live entertainment, bon dance, ono food and rich traditions that highlight the vibrancy of Okinawa.

43rd Annual Okinawan Festival

Hawaiʻi Convention Center, Honolulu

Oʻahu

Saturday, Aug. 30, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 31, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Early admission opens at 9 a.m. each day

catvideofest.com

PALACE PAWS: Cat Video Fest 2025

A purr-fectly joyous reel of the best new cat videos, animations, and internet classics—all on the big screen. Cat Video Fest raises funds for local cat charities, shelters and animal welfare groups, so every laugh supports cats in need. Don’t miss this one-day-only communal celebration of our favorite felines.

Cat Video Fest 2025

Hilo Palace Theater

38 Haili St. in Hilo

Hawaiʻi Island

Sunday, Aug. 31, 2:30 p.m.

$10 presale, $12 day of show