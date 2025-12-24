HPR Social Club: 'Tis the season for music and mele

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today.

This week, we hear from HPR Digital Content Producer, Sylvia Flores.

It's here! It's Christmas Eve! Here's to wishing you all things merry and bright. For me, holiday celebrations feel bittersweet as my family is sprinkled across the globe, but I'm thankful for friends, chosen family, and the folks here at HPR for keeping the season filled with peace, love, joy and endless holiday treats!

As we head into the holiday weekend, celebrate the season with mele, music and more. All week long, you can listen to HPR's Holiday Programming, including a special Kanikapila Sunday featuring my favorite local guitarist, Jeff Peterson (Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. on HPR-1).

Interested in seeing live music in person on Oʻahu? On Saturday, Dec. 27 at Capitol Modern, check out the inaugural Lōʻihi Records Music Festival: Wayfind, a full-day celebration of sound, culture and contemporary experimentation.

From their event page, "Musicians, composers, cultural workers and thinkers from Hawaiʻi and beyond come together to explore how artists navigate the space between tradition, innovation, digital futures and the responsibilities of ʻāina, ʻohana, and kuleana." I especially love that the festival "places a local Kānaka artist in the headlining position, not as a supporting act, reflecting Lōʻihi Records' mission to flip the long-standing narrative of Hawaiʻi artists being secondary in their own homelands." The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and artist lineups can be found on their Instagram.

Keep scrolling for more of HPR Social Club's event picks for the upcoming weekend. I snuck our town-side New Year's firework watching opportunity in there too, noting that "The Conversation" recently discussed how public safety is top of mind regarding illegal fireworks.

Wishing you the happiest holidays you can manage!

Until we meet again,

Sylvia

HPR Social Club Picks of the Week

"Die Hard" / imdb.com An iconic scene from "Die Hard" with actor Bruce Willis playing John McClane Sr.

Aloha Theatre Holiday Movie Night: Die Hard

Aloha Theatre

111 Ohe St. in Kealakekua

Hawaiʻi Island

Friday, Dec. 26, 7:00 p.m.

$10, book online

Catch the last holiday "Friday Flick" at Aloha Theatre. They celebrated the season with Christmas classics all month long and end with a bang with everyone's favorite holiday film, "Die Hard." Yippee-ki-yay. Yes, it's a Christmas movie.

MIC READY: Drag Me to Karaoke

Drag Me to Karaoke

ProArts Theatre

1280 South Kihei Rd. in Kihei

Maui

Friday, Dec. 26, 9:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m.

Every fourth Friday in Kihei, swing by the ProArts Theatre for an evening of karaoke hosted by Elizabeth Winters. This month's event is a special late-night edition after Free Range Comedy. Singe a couple of tunes with your friends! Theatrical songs are available, but any song is welcome. 21+, $16 general admission

Voices of Aloha choir members / voicesofaloha.com Members of the Voices of Aloha choir.

Wonder: A Christmas Concert

Kawahaiaʻo Church

957 Punchbowl St. in Honolulu

Oʻahu

Sunday, Dec. 28, 4:00 p.m.

Free and open to all

Enjoy a free, festive concert of Christmas songs and carols by Voices of Aloha — a 60-member community choir. From classical and jazz to contemporary favorites, their music will lift your spirits and fill you with wonder this holiday season.

MAKAHIKI MENAGERIE: Celebrate Hauʻoli Makahiki Hou

Celebrate Hauʻoli Makahiki Hou

Kauai Animal Education Farm

Located in Kapaʻa

Kauaʻi

Dec. 29 to Jan. 2, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Advanced reservation is required

Celebrate Hau'oli Makahiki Hou with family, friends and more at this volunteer-operated sanctuary for rescued animals. Visit with over 15 animal species that live on the farm and enjoy tractor rides, a smores bar, makahiki games and the Mea Kokua (thrift store). $25 per ʻohana or purchase a feed bag for entry.

Waikiki New Year's Fireworks

Waikiki Beach

Oʻahu

Sunday, Dec. 31, midnight

Free and open to all

Ring in the new year with a fabulous fireworks display sponsored by the Waikiki Improvement Association. Visible throughout the Waikiki shoreline, be sure to turn your radio to 105.9 The Wave FM to listen to an exclusive music soundtrack that will accompany the show!

Celebrate the season with HPR's holiday programming

Tune in for a festive lineup of music and talk programs today and tomorrow to keep you feeling merry and bright.

December 24 - Christmas EveHPR-2

12 p.m. A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

3 p.m. Classical Pacific - Christmas Eve with Sharene Taba

6 p.m. John Zak's Evening Concert Christmas Celebration

8 p.m. St. Olaf Christmas Festival

December 25 - Christmas DayHPR-1

11 a.m. Tinsel Tales: NPR Christmas Favorites

HPR-2

8 a.m. A Chanticleer Christmas

9 a.m. Welcome Christmas

10 a.m. The Christmas Revels: In Celebration of the Winter Solstice

3 p.m. Classical Pacific - LIVE with Sharene Taba

Here's where to listen. Happy Holidays from HPR!

Mahalo to our holiday programming sponsor Maui Fruit Jewels.