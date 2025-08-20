HPR Social Club Picks (Aug. 20): Classical music for the keiki

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Read the latest edition and subscribe today.

HPR’s Social Club — it's your guide to unique, can't-miss events across the islands. Sign up for the HPR Social Club.

Have an event to share? You can submit it to our HPR Community Calendar for consideration. We might feature it in a future newsletter or on the air!

This week, we hear from Sharene Taba, host of " Classical Pacific ," which airs weekdays 3-6 p.m. on HPR-2.

I was fortunate to interview Grammy award-winning jazz pianist Robert Glasper recently while he was in Hawai‘i for his concerts at the Blue Note. He

is known for incredible shows that are such a treat—a mix of jazz, R&B, hip-hop, music for meditation and more!

I was struck by something he said in that interview: "Music is like a diet. Feed your kids certain music, and when they get older they know what they like and they can go from there…My mom gave me a really good diet to start me off in my direction."

If you're looking for music to feed your kids, check out the final round of the Keʻalohi Piano Competition and a toddler-friendly performance from Allegro Keiki. Keep scrolling for more info on these events.

If you feel that your keiki are ready for music classes, it's not too late! The Hawai‘i Music Teachers Association has a listing of private teachers, and there are a few organizations that still have enrollment open. That includes Hawaiʻi Youth Opera Chorus, which blends opera with Hawaiʻi stories and culture for grades K-12. Students also study hula, music theory and piano. The Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony's Music4Kids is also still accepting registrations for ʻukulele classes.

Do you have an event you want us to know about? Submit it to HPR's Community Calendar! We might feature it!

Mahalo and mālama pono,

Sharene

HPR Social Club Picks of the Week (August 20 Edition):

HANG TEN...OR EIGHT: Going to the Dogs SurFUR ComPETition

Tony Heff / Duke's OceanFest

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of Hawai‘i's only pet surfing competition, part of the week-long Duke's OceanFest. Dogs dominate this event—duh, it's in the name—but the contest is open to "all surfing animals that are comfortable in the water." Will we also see surfing pigs and cats, or ducks, like in years past? Let's go find out...

Going to the Dogs SurFUR ComPETition

"Baby Queens" (at Queens Beach) in Waikīkī

O‘ahu

Thursday, Aug. 21, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Free, open to all

Join the folks at SHARKastics for this beach cleanup and help them with their mission to "take a bite out of marine debris." Can't make it this weekend? The hui hosts cleanups at Ka‘ehu every fourth Saturday.

Ka‘ehu Beach Cleanup

Kukona Place in Waiehu (RSVP for details)

Maui

Saturday, Aug. 23, 9 a.m. - noon

Free; RSVP for meetup details

JAM FOR HUNGER: Help Feed Kaua‘i Music Festival and Food Drive

Have a blast with a live music lineup, while helping feed those in need on the Garden Isle. Bring a non-perishable food donation for the Kaua‘i Independent Food Bank, then enjoy performances from local bands representing funk, jazz, Hawaiian, Latin, blues and rock.

Help Feed Kaua‘i Music Festival and Food Drive

Anahola Marketplace

4523 Ioane Road in Anahola

Kaua‘i

Saturday, Aug. 23, 3:00 - 9:30 p.m.

Free with food bank donation

STAR SEARCH: Keʻalohi Piano Competition

It's the final round of the annual Keʻalohi Piano Competition. The three finalists will each perform a piano concerto with the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra, and the winner—a.k.a. ke‘alohi, or "the brightest star"—will be announced at the end of the event. It's an evening of inspiration and music exploration with young local talent.

Keʻalohi Piano Competition

Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall

777 Ward Avenue in Honolulu

Oʻahu

Sunday, Aug. 24, 4-6 p.m.

Tickets start at $31

FOR DA KEIKI: Allegro Keiki Performance

Families with keiki under 5, check this out! The mom musicians of the Kai String Quartet present a fun and thoughtful program for the entire ʻohana to enjoy. Dance, sit, snack, jump, sing, laugh, or simply enjoy however the music moves you.

Allegro Keiki Performance

Full Circle Farm

41-756 Mahailua Street in Waimānalo

O‘ahu

Monday, Aug. 25, 4-5 p.m.

Tickets $25 - includes admission for two adults and all keiki in household

Tori DeJournett / HPR Uilani Souza, 76, has been a city bus operator for TheBus for 40 years.

In case you missed it...

Ride along with veteran bus driver Uilani Souza, as she shares her story in this slice-of-life piece by D.W. Gibson, a producer on HPR's "The

Conversation." Souza has worked for TheBus for 40 years. Of all the routes she's driven, she says her current ‘Aiea/Pearl City route is her favorite. "I'm just so spoiled," she says. "Lot of regulars....They touch my heart in so many ways." Listen now

Classical music awaits you, Live from the Atherton ✨

Need more classical music to feast on? Hawai‘i Public Radio's Live from the Atherton has a few more performances in store!

A handful of tickets remain for harpist Megan Conley's Saturday matinee performance; her Saturday evening performance is sold out. A soothing

harp is a great way to set the tone for your weekend!

Next week Saturday, Aug. 30, join us for the final act in this round of classical music performances: Honolulu Brass Quintet. The group is one of three ensembles from Chamber Music Hawai‘i.

Tickets are going fast for these intimate concerts—the Atherton only seats up to 40 guests—so secure those tickets while you still can!

Live from the Atherton is sponsored by HMSA. LFTA performances are recorded for future broadcasts and videos. View past performances on our website or on YouTube.