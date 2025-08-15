Lisa Nakamichi and Angela Cheng on Morning Café

Two distinguished pianists, Lisa Nakamichi and Angela Cheng visited Morning Café to discuss the upcoming Keʻalohi Piano Competition which gets underway on August 17 at the Orvis Auditorium.

13 competitors from Japan, China, Korea, Russia, and the USA will compete in three rounds: Quarter Finals (August 17-18), Semi Finals (August 21) at the Orvis Auditorium, and Finals (August 24) at the Blaisdell Concert Hall with the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra. Admission is free for all rounds except the final concert with HSO.

Judges include Angela Cheng, Akira Eguchi, Robert Koenig, and Alan Chao. The competition aims to discover the "brightest star" of piano talent every three years. Learn more.