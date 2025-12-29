Nicholas Keone Lee on Classical Pacific

Nicholas Keone Lee, music director of the Cathedral of St. Andrew, previews upcoming holiday season events and reflects on recent performances. The Cathedral Choir recently performed a sold-out concert with the Honolulu Brass Quintet and took part in the Advent Festival of Lessons and Carols, featuring nine readings, carols and hymns. He also shares information about the cathedral's pipe organ restoration. For now, services are accompanied by a digital instrument while the restoration continues. Lee also highlighted the Cathedral’s Christmas Eve service, extending a warm welcome to all who wish to join them for Evensong.

For those who wish to get involved in the Cathedral's music ministry program, contact music@cathedralhawaii.org with your interest.