© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nicholas Keone Lee on Classical Pacific

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published December 29, 2025 at 4:21 PM HST
Nicholas Keone Lee, Director of Music, The Cathedral of St. Andrew.
The Cathedral of St. Andrew
Nicholas Keone Lee, Director of Music, The Cathedral of St. Andrew.

Nicholas Keone Lee, music director of the Cathedral of St. Andrew, previews upcoming holiday season events and reflects on recent performances. The Cathedral Choir recently performed a sold-out concert with the Honolulu Brass Quintet and took part in the Advent Festival of Lessons and Carols, featuring nine readings, carols and hymns. He also shares information about the cathedral's pipe organ restoration. For now, services are accompanied by a digital instrument while the restoration continues. Lee also highlighted the Cathedral’s Christmas Eve service, extending a warm welcome to all who wish to join them for Evensong.

For those who wish to get involved in the Cathedral's music ministry program, contact music@cathedralhawaii.org with your interest.

Classical Music Conversations
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keli`ipunilei Lum Taba is a harpist and is married to Jazz bassist and educator, Dean Taba.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio