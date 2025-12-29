Tuesday Student Takeover: Mazzy Meers

Mazzy Meers, a fourth-grade student at ʻIolani School, joins Classical Pacific to discuss her acting career and her most recent appearance in "Piney Needlesmith and the Road Less Traveled" at Diamond Head Theatre. Mazzy shares about her day at the theater, where she arrives early to check her props, costumes, and vocal and dance warm-ups with mic checks before going on stage. She played multiple characters in the show, including an elf, young Tim, a Sugar Plum Fairy dancer, an elemental, and Snickers the pony.