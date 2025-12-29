© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Tuesday Student Takeover: Mazzy Meers

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published December 29, 2025 at 4:01 PM HST

Mazzy Meers, a fourth-grade student at ʻIolani School, joins Classical Pacific to discuss her acting career and her most recent appearance in "Piney Needlesmith and the Road Less Traveled" at Diamond Head Theatre. Mazzy shares about her day at the theater, where she arrives early to check her props, costumes, and vocal and dance warm-ups with mic checks before going on stage. She played multiple characters in the show, including an elf, young Tim, a Sugar Plum Fairy dancer, an elemental, and Snickers the pony.

Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keli`ipunilei Lum Taba is a harpist and is married to Jazz bassist and educator, Dean Taba.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
