HPR Social Club (Nov. 12): Hungry for ideas? How about dinner and a show?

I keep a fully-booked personal calendar, chock full of events, happenings and goings-on around town. Between the many classical music concerts, rotating theater events, electronic music evenings and Hawaiʻi Public Radio events (there's so many in November!), there is always something going on.

I definitely block out annual events of interest ahead of time on my calendar (hello "recurring" feature), and one of them shows up in bright orange this whole week in my Google calendar. It's Honolulu Restaurant Week! As a self proclaimed "ingestioneer" (my made-up title for someone who is skilled at savoring delicious bites and sips), I think it's one of the weeks during the year that offers the best bang for your buck when choosing to dine outside of the home. Now through Nov. 16, you can try bites from a number of participating restaurants who are offering tasting menu specials for breakfast, lunch or dinner, and it's a great way to try new restaurants.

For those who do choose to dine out this week, Honolulu Restaurant Week also supports our community by donating a portion of the week's proceeds directly to Aloha Harvest, who collaborates with restaurants to collect excess food and ensures it reaches those who are facing food insecurity while promoting sustainability and environmental responsibility. So, it's a win-win on all sides, especially during this time of need.

Further, in my opinion, dining out is a perfect accompaniment to an evening out at the theater! You may want to grab a bite before you head to "Lisa Matsumoto's Once Upon One Noddah Time," showing at Leeward Theatre at LCC (Nov. 15 - 22), or before "The Green Lady of Wahiawa...And Other Local Ghost Stories" presented by the Hawaiʻi Conservatory Arts at Paliku Theatre (until Nov. 16). A bite out with friends would be fabulous before Manoa Valley Theatre's opening of "Priscilla Queen of the Desert" (Nov. 13 to Dec. 7).

MOVIES AT THE MANGO: HIFF Neighbor Island Showcase: Molokaʻi

The Mango Theater

61 Ala Malama in Kaunakakai

Molokaʻi

Nov. 15 -16, showtimes vary, view schedule

Ticket prices vary, available online

The 45th Hawaiʻi International Film Festival brings their showcase to The Mango Theater this weekend. The Fall Festival features an exciting slate of feature documentary and short film premieres from around the world, with a special focus on Asia, the Pacific, and Made-in-Hawaiʻi productions. HIFF will also be showing films this weekend on Hawaiʻi Island at the Hilo Palace Theater.

FAB FAIRY TERNS: Manu o Kū Training for Hands-on Tree Workers

Manu o Kū Training for Hands-on Tree Workers

Kapiʻolani Community College

4303 Diamond Head Rd. in Honolulu

Oʻahu

Saturday, Nov. 15. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

$15, register online

Hawaiʻi Audubon Society is hosting Manu o Kū (White Tern) training for hands on tree workers, arborists and interested citizens. Choose from a morning or afternoon session where you will learn everything from how to identify Manu o Kū to recognizing their cultural importance and understanding their legal protections, and how to apply best management practices when trimming near active White Tern nests.

WHERE THE WILDLIFE WILL GO: Wildlife Treks: Hawaiʻi's Migratory Animals

Wildlife Treks: Hawaiʻi's Migratory Animals

Thelma Parker Memorial Public Library

67-1209 Māmalahoa Hwy in Waimea

Hawaiʻi Island

Saturday, Nov. 15, 10:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Free and open to all

November marks the beginning of whale watching season, but did you know Hawaiʻi also welcomes other migratory animals? Join conservation experts to learn about their work saving and helping these travelers and enjoy hands-on activities and crafts celebrating their journeys. This event will also feature a first ever “Scream (just because you can)” station.

Maui Green and Beautiful: Mālama The Trees

UH Maui College

310 W Kaʻahumanu Ave in Kahului

Maui

Saturday, Nov. 15, 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Free and open to all

Join Maui Green & Beautiful to for their Celebration of the Community Forest 2025. This free community event takes place on the Great Lawn at UH Maui College and features presentations, entertainment, food trucks and a TreeCircus performance to celebrate the state's "Year of Our Community Forest" proclamation. Enjoy campus tree walking tours by local arborists, and while you're there, you can "plant-a-seed, take-a-tree."

POWER TO THE PEOPLE: ACLU of Hawaiʻi People's Fair - 60 Years of Championing Civil Liberties

ACLU of Hawaiʻi People's Fair60 Years of Championing Civil Liberties

Capitol Modern

250 South Hotel St. in Honolulu

O'ahu

Sunday, Nov. 16, 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Free and open to all, RSVP recommended

The ACLU of Hawaiʻi is celebrating their 60th anniversary with community partners, activities for keiki, art, music, poetry, food and more through a "People's Fair." Celebrate the the advancement of civil rights over the past six decades with lively discussions on issues facing our community today. View the ACLU-HI's Instagram to see artists spotlights, schedule highlights and more.

ICYMI: A call-in show on SNAP benefits

Tori DeJournett / HPR A line of carts with food at The Pantry in Kalihi on Nov. 3, 2025.

Hawaiʻi has been one of the states most affected by the government shutdown. Last week, "The Conversation" hosted a panel discussion on SNAP benefits and other impacts of the government shutdown. Guests from the Department of Human Services and the Housing Assistance & Referral Program at Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi joined the conversation. Listen on demand

