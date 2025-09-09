© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaua‘i: 89.9 (HPR-1) is off the air. An engineer has been dispatched to the transmitter site to troubleshoot the issue.

Shebang of a Concert

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published September 9, 2025 at 3:11 PM HST

Monica Chung, artistic director of the Kauaʻi Concert Association, wanted a “big shebang” to launch the 2025-2026 season. So she asked conductor Tito Munoz to lead the Kauaʻi Concert Sinfonia in Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 “Titan.” Munoz, music director of the Phoenix Symphony, has conducted the Kauaʻi Concert Sinfonia and Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra. The performance of Mahler’s Titan will be an arrangement for smaller ensemble. Evening Concert host talked to Chung and Munoz about bringing concerts to the Garden Isle and working with school students in the community. 
 
Kauaʻi Concert Sinfonia
Saturday, Sept. 6
7 p.m.
KCC Performing Arts Center
Classical Music Conversations
Craig DeSilva
Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
See stories by Craig DeSilva
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio