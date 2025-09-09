Shebang of a Concert
Monica Chung, artistic director of the Kauaʻi Concert Association, wanted a “big shebang” to launch the 2025-2026 season. So she asked conductor Tito Munoz to lead the Kauaʻi Concert Sinfonia in Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 “Titan.” Munoz, music director of the Phoenix Symphony, has conducted the Kauaʻi Concert Sinfonia and Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra. The performance of Mahler’s Titan will be an arrangement for smaller ensemble. Evening Concert host talked to Chung and Munoz about bringing concerts to the Garden Isle and working with school students in the community.
Kauaʻi Concert Sinfonia
Saturday, Sept. 6
7 p.m.
KCC Performing Arts Center