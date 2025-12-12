© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Doug Albertson and Nina Buchanan of the Big Island Singers on "Classical Pacific"

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published December 12, 2025 at 5:31 PM HST
Big Island Singers

Doug Albertson, director of the Big Island Singers, previewed the choir’s three-concert Fire and Ice series, featuring works by Morton Lauridsen and new compositions by emerging musicians. Nina Buchanan highlights the choir’s educational focus, commitment to new music, and collaborative spirit. The Big Island Singers are recruiting new members and invite the community to attend and experience inclusive choral music.
Classical Music Conversations
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keli`ipunilei Lum Taba is a harpist and is married to Jazz bassist and educator, Dean Taba.
