Doug Albertson and Nina Buchanan of the Big Island Singers on "Classical Pacific"
Doug Albertson, director of the Big Island Singers, previewed the choir’s three-concert Fire and Ice series, featuring works by Morton Lauridsen and new compositions by emerging musicians. Nina Buchanan highlights the choir’s educational focus, commitment to new music, and collaborative spirit. The Big Island Singers are recruiting new members and invite the community to attend and experience inclusive choral music.