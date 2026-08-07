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The Conversation

The Conversation: A hana hou show on civic engagement

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderKevin AllenTori DeJournett
Published August 7, 2026 at 11:36 AM HST
The public access room at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol.
Hawaiʻi State Capitol
The public access room at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol.

On the eve of Hawaiʻi’s 2026 primary election, The Conversation highlights past stories about engaging in the democratic process.

  • Local journalists Sophie Cocke and Janis Gin discuss the state of Hawaiʻi's media | Full Story
  • Attorney Mark Davis and Punahou School teacher Pam Sakamoto discuss their work to find a better way to teach democracy in action | Full Story
  • Andy Langhurst, head of the Public Access Room at the Hawaiʻi State Legislature, sheds light on the legislative process | Full Story
  • Devin Thomas, of Hawaiʻi Appleseed, talks about its free online tool to help track the progress of the state budget | Track the budget | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation JournalismPunahou SchoolDemocracyEducationState Legislature
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Tori DeJournett
Tori DeJournett is a digital news producer for Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
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