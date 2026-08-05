The Conversation: JERA Vice President; Fingerboards and kendama
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- JERA Vice President of Development Erik Montague answers questions about the possibility of powering Hawaiʻi with liquefied natural gas
- The UH Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology tags its first oceanic whitetip shark
- Local skater Luke Grindz shares how his store, Tiny Grindz Hawaii, puts the fun of skateboarding in the palm of your hands
- Kendama amateurs and professionals alike share why they love the classic toy at the Aloha Kendama Tournament