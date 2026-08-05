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The Conversation

The Conversation: JERA Vice President; Fingerboards and kendama

By Catherine Cruz,
Kevin AllenAddis Belay
Published August 5, 2026 at 11:38 AM HST
A miniature skateboard, or "fingerboard," handcrafted by Luke Kurtz, owner of Tiny Grindz Hawaii. (June 9, 2024)
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A miniature skateboard, or "fingerboard," handcrafted by Luke Kurtz, owner of Tiny Grindz Hawaii. (June 9, 2024)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • JERA Vice President of Development Erik Montague answers questions about the possibility of powering Hawaiʻi with liquefied natural gas 
  • The UH Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology tags its first oceanic whitetip shark
  • Local skater Luke Grindz shares how his store, Tiny Grindz Hawaii, puts the fun of skateboarding in the palm of your hands 
  • Kendama amateurs and professionals alike share why they love the classic toy at the Aloha Kendama Tournament
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Addis Belay
Addis Belay is the 2026 Society of Professional Journalists Intern for The Conversation at Hawai’i Public Radio. Contact her at abelay@hawaiipublicradio.org
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