The Conversation: Rep. Jill Tokuda; AI-powered permit applications
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda speaks with HPR about her time spent in Maui as the community marks three years since the devastating Lahaina fires
- Honolulu Civil Beat’s Blaze Lovell reports on Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz’s involvement in the state’s ongoing bribery case | Full Story
- Honolulu Director at Department of Planning & Permitting Dawn Takeuchi Apuna explains why CivCheck, an AI tool, is required for residential permit applicants
- State Librarian Stacey Aldrich unveils the new location of the Friends of the Library bookstore