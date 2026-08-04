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The Conversation

The Conversation: Rep. Jill Tokuda; AI-powered permit applications

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published August 4, 2026 at 11:28 AM HST
HPR's Catherine Cruz, left, with U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda, right. (August 4, 2026)
HPR
HPR's Catherine Cruz, left, with U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda, right. (August 4, 2026)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda speaks with HPR about her time spent in Maui as the community marks three years since the devastating Lahaina fires 
  • Honolulu Civil Beat’s Blaze Lovell reports on Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz’s involvement in the state’s ongoing bribery case | Full Story
  • Honolulu Director at Department of Planning & Permitting Dawn Takeuchi Apuna explains why CivCheck, an AI tool, is required for residential permit applicants
  • State Librarian Stacey Aldrich unveils the new location of the Friends of the Library bookstore
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The Conversation Jill TokudaGovernmentBriberyArtificial IntelligenceLiterature
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
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