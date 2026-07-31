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The Conversation

The Conversation: Sylvia Luke pleads not guilty; Podcaster Kamaka Dias reflect on the Peace Corps

By Catherine Cruz,
Catherine Cluett PactolMaddie Bender
Published July 31, 2026 at 12:02 PM HST
Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, second from right, with attorney Richard Sing, right, Ford Fuchigami, left, with attorney Eric Seitz, second from left, appear for arraignment in the Circuit Courtroom of Judge Ronald Johnson on Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Honolulu. Pool photo by Jamm Aquino
Jamm Aquino
/
Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, second from right, with attorney Richard Sing, right, Ford Fuchigami, left, with attorney Eric Seitz, second from left, appear for arraignment in the Circuit Courtroom of Judge Ronald Johnson on Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Honolulu. Pool photo by Jamm Aquino

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR’s Mark Ladao reports on the latest developments in the bribery case involving Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, who has been pressured to resign | Full Story
  • Retired federal public defender Ali Silvert explains why lawmakers are pushing to convene a special session in light of the bribery case
  • After losing their business to the blazes, Lahaina boat captain couple wins $1.1 million on NBC’s “The Wall” 
  • University of Hawai’i medical student researchers Heather Zimmerman and Krystal Xie share a new study around Hawaiʻi’s melanoma rates
  • As the Peace Corps marks its 65th anniversary, Keep It Aloha podcast host Kamaka Dias reflects on his time as a Peace Corps volunteer in Madagascar
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The Conversation Sylvia LukeLahaina2023 Maui firesCancer ResearchUniversity of Hawai‘iPeace Corps
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Catherine Cluett Pactol
Catherine Cluett Pactol is Hawaiʻi Public Radio’s Senior Reporter for Maui Nui. Contact her at cpactol@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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