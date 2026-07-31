The Conversation: Sylvia Luke pleads not guilty; Podcaster Kamaka Dias reflect on the Peace Corps
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR’s Mark Ladao reports on the latest developments in the bribery case involving Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, who has been pressured to resign | Full Story
- Retired federal public defender Ali Silvert explains why lawmakers are pushing to convene a special session in light of the bribery case
- After losing their business to the blazes, Lahaina boat captain couple wins $1.1 million on NBC’s “The Wall”
- University of Hawai’i medical student researchers Heather Zimmerman and Krystal Xie share a new study around Hawaiʻi’s melanoma rates
- As the Peace Corps marks its 65th anniversary, Keep It Aloha podcast host Kamaka Dias reflects on his time as a Peace Corps volunteer in Madagascar