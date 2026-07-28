The Conversation: Tommy Waters ineligible; Truck bed-riding restrictions
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Honolulu Civil Beat’s Ben Angarone and UH political science professor Colin Moore discuss City Councilmember Tommy Waters’ ineligibility to run for office | Full Story
- Neal Milner takes The Long View on the bribery indictments that triggered the end of Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke’s campaign
- Golfer and consultant Ray Tsuchiyama explains the need for more golf strategy, not golf tournaments
- Hawai’i residents react to the new restrictions on the beloved tradition of truck bed-riding