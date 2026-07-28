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The Conversation

The Conversation: Tommy Waters ineligible; Truck bed-riding restrictions

By Catherine Cruz,
Mark LadaoKevin AllenAddis Belay
Published July 28, 2026 at 11:28 AM HST
An image of people in the bed of a pickup truck in Kailua, Hawaiʻi.
Mengshin Lin
/
AP
Kimeona Kane rides with his nephew, Gabriel Shimaoka, and niece, Genesis Shimaoka, in the bed of his pickup truck, Friday, July 17, 2026, in Kailua, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Honolulu Civil Beat’s Ben Angarone and UH political science professor Colin Moore discuss City Councilmember Tommy Waters’ ineligibility to run for office | Full Story
  • Neal Milner takes The Long View on the bribery indictments that triggered the end of Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke’s campaign 
  • Golfer and consultant Ray Tsuchiyama explains the need for more golf strategy, not golf tournaments 
  • Hawai’i residents react to the new restrictions on the beloved tradition of truck bed-riding
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The Conversation Tommy WatersHonolulu City CouncilSylvia LukeGolfState Legislature
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Mark Ladao
Mark Ladao is a news producer for Hawai'i Public Radio. Contact him at mladao@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Addis Belay
Addis Belay is the 2026 Society of Professional Journalists Intern for The Conversation at Hawai’i Public Radio. Contact her at abelay@hawaiipublicradio.org
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