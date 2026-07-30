The Conversation: A call-in on a cell phone ban in Hawaiʻi public schools

Today, our panel discusses a new statewide policy to restrict student cell phone usage beginning next school year — which starts next week. Our guests are:

School board Chair Roy Takumi

Waipahu High School Principal Zachary Sheets

What are your thoughts on the cell phone ban in Hawaiʻi's public schools? Share your thoughts with our guests during the live show by calling 808-941-3689.

Before and after the show, send a note to talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org or leave a voicemail on our talkback line at 808-792-8217.