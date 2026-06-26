The Conversation: a Hana Hou show on Title IX
Today on The Conversation, we celebrate the 54th anniversary of Title IX by highlighting past guests who championed the landmark legislation for academic gender equality.
- Political science scholar and daughter Wendy Mink co-authors "Fierce and Fearless, Patsy Takemoto Mink, First Woman of Color in Congress" with historian Judy Wu | Full Story (May 2022)
- Documentary filmmaker Ben Proudfoot shares the origins of his short film on the forgotten story behind Patsy Mink's Title IX vote | Full Story (Oct. 2022)
- Marilyn Moniz, volleyball standout and former associate athletics director of the University of Hawaiʻi, reflects on the impact of Title IX, 50 years after its enactment | Full Story (June 2022)
- ACLU Hawaiʻi Legal Director Wookie Kim and Campbell High Alumna Ashley Badis, the lead plaintiff in the case, discuss the fight for gender equity and the settlement with the Hawaiʻi Department of Education over equal opportunities for female athletes | Full Story (Nov. 2023)